Textile Revivalist Sandhya Raman On Striving To Get Weavers In Arunachal Pradesh The Respect They Deserve

Textile revivalist Sandhya Raman has curated a show-cum-exhibit Enigmatic East – From Zero to Infinity, where works of indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, namely Apatani, Aaji, Galo, Nyishi, Adi and Tagin, will be seen on the ramp. For the past three decades, Raman has been working towards reviving weaves, textiles, and handlooms.

“I have been a consultant with the Weavers Federation of Arunachal Pradesh, a government initiative, for about two years,” says Raman. “The Arunachal Pradesh State Weavers Co-op Federation has been working tirelessly to bring the handlooms and weaves of the state under one umbrella.”

Mentoring the weavers in Arunachal Pradesh, she is striving to get their art the attention it deserves.

“The weaves native to Arunachal are so simple, made on the backstrap loom, that’s as pure and handwoven as it gets. Yet the result is so dramatic. The idea is to let the colours, fabrics and the texture speak for itself, instead of letting it all get shadowed with glitzy cuts and designs,” she said. “There used to be this brown cotton grown in parts of the state, which is now only seen in small pockets. We are trying to get that back.”

“The weavers and the communities have seen many people come and go. And we need to work within the existing system instead of starting from scratch. We need to be sustainable as a thought, right from the place where you are sourcing the material, the process — be it the way you are introducing vegetable dyes, or reviving a particular weave. I just can’t tell them to change their fabric; that’s wrong, as they are already doing something. The change will be manifested slowly, as and when they see the appreciation trickling down,” she added.

Working towards making the weaves a geographical indicator, she said, “The weaves are very much art of their lives and history, and they belong to the state, and yes, no one should mess with it. We see these efforts — all frills and frivolous — of cutting something here and there and sticking it somewhere else. This will just dilute the essence of the craft. The need of the hour is to recognize the sense of each particular art and craft in textiles and play with that.”

