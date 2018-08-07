Textile Designer Rema Kumar Talks About Her Collaboration With Traditional Weavers Of Assam

For her new collection Karbi, which will be launched next summer, textile designer Rema Kumar has collaborated with the traditional women weavers of Shakuripara village in Assam.

Rema has been associated with the weaving culture of the area for the last 16 years through a non-profit organisation named Mulberry. During this close association, she realised how the traditional art was dying slowly due to lack of time and interest.

For the women of the Mishing tribe, weaving is just another household chore. “Every house has a loom. But the women spend less time weaving as many factors such as weather (heavy rains or floods), strenuous work for the household and active participation in village (community) activities takes much of their time,” Rema told The Hindu.

“The weaving tradition of this tribal community is unique. It is gradually becoming extinct. The beauty of their weaves is impossible to be replicated in a powerloom,” Kumar said. She added, “The community stands united, and celebrates 13 festivals in a year. This is partly why weaving takes a back seat. If concerted efforts are taken, this art can be preserved.” “In this community, the seniormost woman, who is the master weaver, keeps the others motivated by singing songs about the power of unity. I observed them; I think they are strong, cheerful and resilient. But I wish they could spend few hours every day in the loom so that this distinctive art form can be saved,” she said.

For centuries, the women of the village have been weaving their mekhla chador: a two-piece outfit in silk. And, agencies, like Mulberry, are trying to train them to adapt their weaving technique onto a sari. As they have been weaving only silk (muga or eri), training is provided on handling cotton yarn.

Currently, the Shakuripara women weave cotton fabrics for Fab India and a few other brands. “Cotton yarn is sourced and given to them when an order is placed. Design intervention and innovative ideas are provided. We are also imparting training in natural dyeing and linen weaving. The master weaver makes the first sample and then it is passed on to the other women in the village for further production,“ told Kumar.

The designers’ intervention is restricted only to adapt the weaving to saris and using cotton. The motifs are traditionally geometric florals: first made into graphs, and then translated on to the extra weft. It almost looks like embroidery done on the loom, with the help of nangal and drawbow.

Kumar expressed that she was naturally drawn towards the geometric motifs of Shakuripara. “Instead of the traditional colours — beige, orange, red — they were used to, I introduced a different colour scheme,” said Kumar.

“Classic off white, classic black, pink, fuchsia, orange and yellow are the colour schemes that we used for sample saris. I even had to show them how a sari looks, by making one of them drape it,” Kumar described.

Kumar works with five master weavers of the village to translate their weaving into a sari design. Currently, she is in the process of creating samples. Kumar said, “The lifestyle of these women is as beautiful as the fabrics they weave,” said Kumar, “Looms are placed outdoors, in the backyards. Women weave for relaxation in the afternoon, singing and gossiping with one another, surrounded by cattle.”

