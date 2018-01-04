Tetseo Sisters Tell Us How They Are Embracing Naga Culture Through Music & Fashion

“We are four sisters celebrating the songs of life, the beauty of the hills & storytelling, through the language of Li,” reads the Instagram bio of Tetseo Sisters.

Born and brought up in Kohima, Nagaland, Four sisters, Mütsevelü (Mercy), Azine (Azi), Kuvelü (Kuku) and Alüne (Lulu) grew up learning music and traditional songs of their home region from their parents.

In 1994, the girls performed on stage for the first time, and since then there’s no looking back. They sing in Chokri, the dialect of the region around Phek. Apart from being a regular performer at Nagaland’s biggest cultural event, the Hornbill Festival, since the year 2000, they have performed not only at national platforms, but, international as well.

Some of the prestigious platforms where the Tetseo sisters have performed include the North East Trade Opportunities Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2008, Queen Baton’s Rally for the Commonwealth Games 2010 at Touphema, Nagaland, and HRH Prince Andrew’s visit to Kohima commemorating the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II, in May 2012.

They also released their first album in 2011, “Li Chapter One: The Beginning” at the Hornbill Festival.

In 2012, Tetseo Sisters received the Trail Blazer Award at the 4th Nagaland Music Awards by Native Trax, and in 2014, they received the Eastern Panorama’s Achievers Award for excellence in Music at Shillong.

They also appeared in one of the episodes of Bindass Channel’s Bollywood Republic, where they sang a cover version of the popular song, ‘Barso Re,’ from film Guru.

Curious much, I contacted the Tetseo sisters for an interview. Here’re some excerpts from our interview with one of the sisters, Mercy:

If you had to describe each one of the Tetseo Sisters in 3 words each, how would you do it?

Mercy – Impulsive, Wanderer, and Dreamer.

Kuvelu – Energetic, Creative, and Organized.

Alune – Leader, Practical, and Funloving.

Azi – Imaginative, Glamourous, and Strong.

Who came up with the idea of forming a band? What other interesting names did you have in mind for your band?

Mercy: We have always been singing or performing something or the other on stage throughout our school days, and we just started doing it together at some point. It was never planned but when it did happen, we didn’t even get to choose a name ourselves. It just stuck with our audience! Perhaps we could have named ourselves and created something more dramatic, but now we are used to our name and very happy with it.

Tell us a little about the concert which launched you into the world of music?

Mercy: It is hard to pinpoint one single concert that started it all but we did get a lot of attention from our performances on Doordarshan. And that led to more programs, and over the years, one thing led to another and here we are now, continuing to do what we love!

We read that all of you were taught music from early on by your parents. What was their reaction when they first saw you perform on a big stage?

Mercy: Our parents are most supportive but they are also our biggest critics. They are always there to help us analyze how things can be done better and help us in improving ourselves. If they had their way, we would not have a moment’s rest. They are perfectionists and for them, we are still falling short in some way or the other, but at the same time, they encourage us and give us comfort when we need it. That said, I think, we have a long way to go!

As Cultural Ambassadors of Nagaland, how do you bring to light the issues of your state and other Northeastern states, through your music?

Mercy: We do not believe in activism but what we do believe in is bridging the gaps – through art, music, and another medium that can bring people together to an understanding that we are all different but beautifully the same. And, we should celebrate this diversity as there is a common thread through it all which we reflect in our songs, clothes, dreams, hopes, and stories.

What’s the biggest myth/stereotype about the Nagas that you want to bust?

Mercy: People like to believe different things about us. Some people have asked us if it is safe to come to Nagaland because they ‘heard’ Nagas eat human flesh and fear they might get kidnapped by bad people. We tell them the truth… unless there is a zombie outbreak, that’s not likely to happen. And then people laugh awkwardly and get over it.

Many people in Nagaland eat food items that are commonly available in the hills and can be quite different from what you eat daily. We are a fun loving happy people in general getting by with life one day at a time with our own struggles and we do take good care of our guests and visitors.

To Kuku Tetseo: We also read in your website bio that your mother used to create all your ethnic dresses for your performances. As a fashion blogger now, how is your style sense inspired by your mother?

Kuku: True! Most of the weaves that we wear on stage have been woven by our Mother and some by the women who have learned from her. My fashion sense and style is definitely influenced by what I have grown up knowing to be beautiful and over the years built into my signature style, which you can call the intrinsic or quintessential Naga aesthetic.

Do you depend entirely on the band for your financial security and stability or do you also have alternate sources of income? Have you thought of diversifying your scope of music into other areas to make it more lucrative?

Mercy: Our Live shows are our bread and butter, but we do try to work on other fashion/music/art/content related projects to supplement our income. We are not entirely financially secure yet and we continue to work in this direction. In the meantime, we want to make the most of the opportunities that we have and also challenge mindsets about following your dreams as opposed to getting lost in the rat race just for the sake of it. We are all responsible for making a better world for ourselves and our children after us.

True! So, what’s the next project you are working on? When will your 2nd album come out?

Mercy: We intend to keep releasing new music at regular intervals along with the live shows. Our long awaited 2nd album is on the verge of its birth. We don’t have a date yet, but it is coming within the next two months for sure! Keep your eyes on our social media banners and our website to catch the release!

Tell us about the social media’s role in voicing your talent. How do you use this platform to create awareness about the culturally rich heritage of Nagaland?

Mercy: We were one of the bands/groups to use social media early on. People thought we were doing a lot of self-promotion, but we did it to connect with our fans and get our voice heard. A lot of our gig bookings are a result of word of mouth and people reach out to us on Facebook or Email to book us for shows.

It has worked well for us to showcase our music and share a wealth of information about Nagaland as a cultural destination, as well as, bring attention to the other North Eastern states of India too. We are proud of our cultural heritage as Nagas and as Northeasterners because there are so much beauty and potential, and we want to actively highlight that through our travel stories, blog posts, videos, and social media posts and shares.

How do you handle the racist remarks of people?

Mercy: It used to make us angry when we were younger, now we gently try to inform, educate, and find common grounds. We are all victims of “outsider” treatment and guilty of “insider” smugness at some point or the other. To all, who like to point that we are different, we just say – “too bad” as it only exposes their ignorance and small minds. We would like to remind them that we are all alike beneath the different skin colors, eye shapes, & sizes that we have; and tell them that we all belong to the same creator who wants us all to live well.

Tell us about the collection of your instruments.

Mercy: Acoustic Guitars and Electric guitars, Keyboard, a variety of Shakers, Ukelele, Khrokhros (traditional conch shakers), Heka and Tati collection (types of one stringed Naga guitar), Flutes, Violin, Harmonica, and Horns.

Who amongst you is the following?

Prankster: Kuvelu

Bossy: Alune

Best at managing Finance: Mercy

Most docile: Mercy

What does a typical family get together look like?

Everyone is talking, laughing – music is playing somewhere. Our nephews – Azi’s boys are visiting and are up to their usual tricks, and we are all trying to get our chance to hug and play with them either in the living room or in the kitchen. There is a warm fire in the fireplace and corn is roasting over the hot coals. There is tea for everyone.

Kuvelu is playing music on her iPhone and checking in with the PR team. Mercy and Azi are trying to outdo each other in the kitchen under mom’s watchful eyes. Mom is rearranging her plants in the living room and Dad is talking to everyone at the same time. Alune is in a corner reading a book and at times, on the phone. Mercy is with a book and Kuvelu is making everyone laugh now. Mhaseve – our brother is showing our nephews how to play guitar. Our brother-in-law arrives to pick the boys and their mom. We all say bye to them after another round of tea and snacks.

Who’s your musical inspiration?

Books, movies, travel, other cultures, and life itself are all sources of inspiration for us.

One social cause you wish to take up and why?

There are many social causes close to our hearts. Gender equality, women empowerment, quality education for children, affordable health care, recycling, organ donation, environment protection, global warming, and ecological imbalance, support for families with terminal patients, organic farming, and sustainable fashion among others. We hope to take up different issues at suitable times and make a difference in any small way that we can.

