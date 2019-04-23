Tessa Thompson Confirms Her Character Valkyrie Is A Bisexual

Grossing over $1 billion in box office, Captain Marvel became the very first female-led Marvel film last month.

“Captain Marvel just broke the ceiling off and dissipated myths about what women can do in these spaces and society. So it feels like we are really entering a new phase of Marvel,” said Tessa Thompson at the recent Avengers: Endgame red carpet premiere.

As the Marvel characters become more and more inclusive, that certainly is not the only ceiling that Marvel has shattered lately. For instance, Thompson also shared at the premiere that she has played her character Valkyrie in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame as a bisexual.

“In the canon, (Valkyrie) is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her,” she said during the premiere as she quickly added, “Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump.”

Quipping over one of the many fan theories that suggest a possibility of a love triangle between Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, and Thor, Thompson said, “I hear on the Internet there’s been a lot of triangular conversations around Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, and Thor, and I think a communal spoon – just a spoon between friends that are hard-working would be a nice thing.”

She added, “It could be polyamorous, why not? A thruple. With Thor in the baby spoon. It’s like there’s Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, and then whoever’s sort of holding him, is what I’m thinking.”

