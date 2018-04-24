Terrorism Is An Enemy Of Basic Human Rights: Of Life, Peace And Prosperity, Says Sushma Swaraj

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meet in Beijing, the Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj spoke for the first time after India and Pakistan became full members of the China and Russia-led bloc. She talked about the looming threat of global terrorism and raised concern over connectivity projects as well.

“There are a number of challenges being faced by the world today, the foremost being the threat of global terrorism and the imminent need to build a strong security architecture to combat it. Terrorism is an enemy of basic human rights: of life, peace and prosperity,” she said.

“We strongly believe that our fight against terrorism should not only seek to eliminate terrorists but also identify and take strong measures against states that encourage, support and finance terrorism or provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups,” she added.

It has been almost two decades since India proposed the establishment of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism and Swaraj pressed for the urgent formation of the same. “We are determined to consistently strengthen cooperation within the SCO framework for comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security,” Swaraj said.

She also talked about the issue of “connectivity” projects within SCO countries “Connectivity with SCO countries is India’s priority. We want connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between our societies. For this, respect for sovereignty is essential. Inclusivity, transparency, and sustainability are imperative,” she said. She listed a number of international connectivity projects that India was a part of like the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Chabahar Port Development, etc.

“India is committed to working with the SCO to strengthen our economic and investment ties. We believe that economic globalization should be more open, inclusive, equitable and balanced for mutual benefits. Protectionism in all forms should be rejected, and efforts must be made to discipline measures that constitute barriers to trade,” she added.

H/T: Hindustan Times