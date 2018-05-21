Telugu Novelist Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani Passes Away At 78

Popular Telugu novelist Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani passed away at the age of 78 due to a heart stroke. She took her last breath in California, United States, on Monday.

Romance, depicting human emotions, was Rani’s forte. Centered around these, she wrote over 40 novels and became a rage from the 60s to 80s. Some of her most popular works include Aagamana, Aathmeeyulu, Abhijata, Secretary, Jeevana Tarangalu, Meena and Kalala Kougili.

Rani’s works resonated with the audience so much in that era that many of her literary works were adapted to film and TV screenplays. For example, director Trivikram Srinivas’ A… Aa is based on Sulochana Rani’s novel Meena. And, some of Sulochana Rani’s novels were serialised in Telugu magazines, which was a popular trend a few decades ago.

Her death was mourned by Telangana Chief Minister KCR as well and he said that her writings have enriched Telugu literature and that she will always be remembered for her work.

Offering condolences, Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy said, “Sulochana Rani has contributed immensely to Telugu literature and inspired writers for decades. I hope that her soul rests in peace.”

A lot of her fans took to Twitter to express their grief over the loss and conveyed how she will always be in their thoughts through her exceptional work.

sarat@1946 on Twitter Famous Telugu writer who had transported two generations of Telugu people into ‘feel good’ world till advent of satellite TV Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani passed away in US

Survi on Twitter After Koduri Kousalya Devi, she was the first writer to create drama between two characters and write novels only on family bonds. Her Meena, Secretary and many more novels made it to big cinemas as well. It will be a great miss for literary fans #YaddanapudiSulochanaRani garu 🙏

Shreyas Sriniwaas on Twitter It is disheartening to know that veteran novelist Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani garu is no more and left the world at the age of 79. She will be forever in our heart and her work will be remembered for a life time. #RIP

Rest in peace, Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani.