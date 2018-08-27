Telling Stories Of People And Places, These Postcards Are Remnants Of An Era Gone By

‘A window into the past’- that’s what London’s Brunei Gallery SOAS has been since 12th of July as it is hosting the exhibition “From Madras to Bangalore: Picture Postcards as Urban History of Colonial India’. The exhibition is telling the tales of the two most important colonial cities in British south India, Chennai and Bengaluru and how, even after being separated by 215 miles, they were linked via common representational and material practices.

It presents a selection of picture postcards from these cities between 1900 and the 1930s, depicting the monuments, streets, people and places of the era, decoding the social and cultural geography of the cities and its inhabitants. While scrolling through their Instagram page, we also got a peek at the women of that era as well.

Like this one, where the girl in the center “stands out for her ferocious glare.”

And there were many more…