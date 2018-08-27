Telling Stories Of People And Places, These Postcards Are Remnants Of An Era Gone By
- August 27, 2018
‘A window into the past’- that’s what London’s Brunei Gallery SOAS has been since 12th of July as it is hosting the exhibition “From Madras to Bangalore: Picture Postcards as Urban History of Colonial India’. The exhibition is telling the tales of the two most important colonial cities in British south India, Chennai and Bengaluru and how, even after being separated by 215 miles, they were linked via common representational and material practices.
It presents a selection of picture postcards from these cities between 1900 and the 1930s, depicting the monuments, streets, people and places of the era, decoding the social and cultural geography of the cities and its inhabitants. While scrolling through their Instagram page, we also got a peek at the women of that era as well.
Like this one, where the girl in the center “stands out for her ferocious glare.”
If looks could kill… This postcard from the first decade of the 20th century depicts a street scene in Madras, India. However, it does not look much like a street, so much as open ground. The wagons like this were used for goods transport, most likely agricultural products- long distance bullock carts. The people stare back at the photographer with what could be read as puzzled annoyance- what do you want? What are you doing? The central figure of the young woman stands out for her ferocious glare. Is that her fist clenched in threat and defiance? What do you make of her address to the camera? This card was sent from Madras to Miss Ruth Young c/o D. Taylor, Esq. Main Road, Wynberg, Cape Town, South Africa. The message on the front reads, “I am here for a short holiday. Will write sometime. Alec”. Published by Weile & Klein, Madras #madras #chennai #streetscene #bullock #cart #transport #defiance #photography #photographer #picoftheday #postcard #postcardcollecting #street #blackandwhite #resistence #india #indianhistory #wynberg #capetown #southafrica #postalhistory #anthropology #visualanthropology
And there were many more…
Postcard pre-production not for public consumption. This is a positive print from the original 8 by 10 inch glass plate negative taken by Wiele & Klein, Madras in the first decade of the 20th century. Note the crop lines, caption and postcard number etched directly onto the negative plate. The scene in the Flower Bazaar shows a group of women intently focused on stringing flowers into garlands. The women were seemingly oblivious to what was going on around them, but the photo reveals the scene of the photographic encounter with bystanders gathered to watch. The line of men in the background candidly stare back at us through time as if to ask: what are you looking it? What’s all the fuss? #Chennai #Madrasweek #madras #blackandwhite #picoftheday #poatcard #photography #photographicstudio #flowers #streetlife #streetphotography #madrasday #bazaar #umbrella #bangalore #india #germanphotographer #soasuni #soas
Mother and Child. The generic caption suggests that this nameless couple is somehow typical of all mothers and children in Madras and Bangalore. This is reinforced by the neutral background that works to decontextualise them and highlight their modestly flamboyant fashion. However, as viewers looking into the enigmatic eyes of the mother we know that she had her own backstory that we will never know. What was she thinking? When will this photoshoot be over? Why do they want my picture? What are they going to do with it? Published by Higginbotham & Co. Madras and Bangalore. Early 20th century. #mother#child#madras#bangalore#colonialism#history#indianwomen#fashion#photography#Chennai#Bengaluru #postcard #womenshistory #wearesoas#soasanthropology#higginbotham
Published by Higginbotham & Co., Madras and Bangalore. There were many postcards depicting the Indian residents of the two cities. Most commonly postcards portrayed Indians according to typologies without naming them as individuals. For the purposes of selling and sending postcards, generic categories identified Indians in terms of ethnicity, gender, religion, caste or most often of all by their occupation. In this image this woman was posed as if she were selling us a mango. #madras #bangalore #Chennai #bangaluru #blackandwhite #anthropology #postcardsfromtheworld #socialhistory #women #indianwomen #fashion #fruit
