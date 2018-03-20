Telangana’s SP Rema Rajeshwari Is Reinventing The Existing Policing Model

The story of Rema Rajeshwari, the Telangana Superintendent of Police, is one of valor, sheer determination, and incessant hard work. She is changing the way policing is done by going beyond the limits and through her example.

Raised amidst the picturesque hills of Munnar, honed by the inspiring stories of civil servants of Munnar from the British era, Rema always dreamt of becoming a civil servant.

Rema recalls, “As a child, I always wanted to be in the civil services. In 2008, when I cleared the Civil Services examination, I was allotted to the Indian Police Service (IPS), and I couldn’t have been more thrilled.”

Rema is currently posted as the SP in the Jogulamba Gadwal district. She cleared the Indian Police Service with rank 1 in 2009 as she became the first female Indian Police Service officer from Munnar. She didn’t, however, treat donning the uniform as her ultimate goal. Thus becoming an IPS officer was just the stepping stone to a number of goals that she had set for herself to accomplish.

She took her area of administration under her wing, tended to it like a mother and went about making some major social changes. She helped to restore an abandoned school building and also rescued some 50 Joginis and helped them in the rehabilitation. She saved a number of child brides from getting married, promoted safe driving and most importantly started a ‘Gender Peace program.’

While serving as the SP at Mahbubnagar district she employed gender trainers from a civil society organization to give police officers valuable lessons in ‘sensitivity’ and ‘empathy’ as she applied ‘social innovation’ in policing.

The aim of the ‘Gender Peace program’ was to teach officers to be sensitive while interrogating victims of gender-based violence. The training was initiated to make them gender-sensitive so that they understand the victim’s situation and don’t let offenders off the hook even in the cases like eve-teasing, stalking, and cybercrime which they earlier treated as minor ones.

Rema’s team also started a village adoption programme under which they adopted the village Katavaram in association with Sri. Srinivas, the SHO of Addakal Police Station. They transformed an abandoned primary school into a fully functional school. The team laid a gravel road, made drinking water available by laying a pipeline, equipped the school with playing items like private schools, made electricity available, planted over 250 plants, completed additional classrooms and painted the school. The school was later declared a “Swacha Pathashala.”

The practice of Jogini or Devadasi continues in parts of some southern states despite the AP Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act of 1988. In collaboration with the Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Rema rescued and rehabilitated over 50 Joginis. They were provided with vocational training as per the areas of their interest so that they could restart their lives with independence and dignity.

With Childline officials and NGOs, Rema initiated a campaign where over 3647 distress calls were answered and 1200 child marriages were stopped. They also conducted an awareness drive for the orthodox elders to warn them against the evils of child marriage. Results were overwhelming as the priest community vowed to coordinate with the police to stop the evil practice.

Under yet another campaign in 2016, a unique approach was taken to promote safe driving where traffic violators were made to plant trees. The underlying idea was to return the evil with good.

To add to all these successful campaigns Rema often gets her articles published and through them, she aims to inspire more women to join the security forces.

Rema cherishes the work done for children as the most memorable one. “Every operation we undertook, changed the lives of many. My work with children is something very close to my heart. Saving a child and giving him/her a future is enriching.

“It is not enough for your organization to merely have people with IQ or EQ, they also need to bring in LQ which stands for the love quotient. Women in the force can bring this quotient to the table,” says Rema.

Her message to women is to learn new skills to liberate themselves. She says, “Women mostly hold themselves back not just because of societal challenges and institutional bottlenecks but also because of the greater internal obstacle which results in them being constantly plagued with self-doubt and underestimating their ability. I believe that they should never doubt their ability to succeed, and never give up. We shall empower one another to achieve each other’s goals.”

