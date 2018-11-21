Telangana Trans Woman Chandramukhi Muvvala On Why She’s Contesting Upcoming Polls

Competing against bigwigs such as the BJP’s Raja Singh and Congress’ Mukesh Goud, trans woman Chandramukhi Muvvala is the only member of the trans community contesting the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

She is contesting from the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad on a Bahujan Left Front (BLF) ticket because she was tired of politicians only promising policy-level changes. She told The News Minute, “[I chose to enter] politics because when we ask for policy-level changes, politicians only promise. They are not trying to make policy-level changes for the benefit of the trans or LGBTQ community. I want to sit there and ask them why they are not doing things, and demand that they start doing them now.”

But becoming an MLA wasn’t her initial plan. “I thought I’ll canvass for some party and I’ll make my work, words, or a member of my community a part of it. But I got a BLF ticket and my entire community was happy. It is the first time that in both the Telugu states that a member of the trans community has got a ticket from a party,” she said.

“I’m not promising them the world and I won’t promise to provide each and every person with a job and that I will do everything. Road facility is terrible, roadside areas and by-lanes are in bad shape, housing schemes are bad; we don’t even have water facilities in some areas. Drainage collection is bad and there is a division between the rich and the poor. I will remove that first,” she explained.

Among other things, she plans to address the issue of child labour in her constituency. “I’m transgender and I never said that I’ll only work for trans people. I have been part of women’s issues, children’s rights and in Goshamahal, I have seen a lot of child labour. I want to curb child labour. Education must be good in this constituency,” she said.

She also explained that people in her constituency have been amicable with members of the trans community, which was the reason she chose to run from there. “Senior members of the trans community have settled in Goshamahal. The area is very friendly to the community because all women know transgender persons and we know what they do daily. People from the Marwadi community used to take blessings from us and it’s a good thing for us. They ask for us blessings and even we need their support. We give blessings regularly – for whatever function that happens in the families we go, bless them and dance – that kind of friendly relationship exists with the people of Goshamahal constituency,” she said. “People who live in the slums have always been friendly with us because we also belong to the slum. We are with the slum, working with them and eating with them. So, I thought that Goshamahal will be the best place to contest,” she added.

About her plans for the trans community, she said, “There are no housing schemes for trans persons. They don’t have information about the government’s welfare schemes, and whether or not they are voting is also an issue for us. Some people don’t have voter ID cards. We have to look into all of it.”

