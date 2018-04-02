Telangana Policewomen Will Soon Be Seen In Designer Khaki Uniforms

This isn’t the first time that Indian women constables have come forward to share their ordeal of managing heavy traffic or an untimely protest wearing a saree or salwar-kameez.

Finally, to make duty more comfortable for them, Telangana govt. has decided to renew their uniform style. With a new dress-code, the department is also hoping to bring a positive change in the society as a whole.

For the task, city-based designer Aakansha Maheshwari has been appointed who has already sent various sketches to the department. She says, “After submitting several prototypes, the Police Department has shortlisted two outfits. However, they are yet to finalize one.”

Aakansha is the creative executive of I-Brand and alumni of National Institute of Fashion Technology.

As you can see in the picture, the two selected designs are – one with pant-shirt with waistcoat and the other, salwar-kameez with a waistcoat. In the case of salwar-kameez, the dupatta has been eliminated for smooth body movement.

Describing the designs, Aakansha says, “The waistcoat will be of olive green color and rest will be of khaki fabric.”

In-charge Director General of Police, M. Mahender Reddy, told The Hindu that the planning was long going on to change the uniform for women constables and that he is glad it has finally come into action.

h/t: The Hindu