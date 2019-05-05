Telangana HC Gets Its First Woman Judge, Justice Sri Devi To Assume The Position Of Additional Judge

Justice Sushri Ghandikota Sri Devi has become the first woman to be appointed as an Additional Judge of the Telangana High Court, which has had no women judges before. She is an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court, which she joined in November 2018. It was the Supreme Court collegium of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and RF Nariman who recommended her after she submitted a representation in order to get a transfer.

By the orders of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Justice Sri Devi will be joining the Telangana High Court by May 16.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Sushri Ghandikota Sri Devi, Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court, as an Additional Judge of the Telangana High Court and to direct her to assume charge of her office in Telangana High Court on or before 16th May 2019,” read the notification by the Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

