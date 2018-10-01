Telangana Constable Wins Hearts As He Consoles A Crying 4-Month-Old While His Mother Takes Exam

Rema Rajeshwari IPS, SP of Mahabubnagar, recently tweeted one of the most inspiring images where a police constable, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, from Moosapet police station in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district, can be seen holding a baby. He is sitting with the baby outside the SCTPC (Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables) exam center in Mahabubnagar, trying to console the child, as the mother was taking an examination inside the hall.

On Sunday morning, head constable of Moosapet police station, Rehman was in charge of law and order at the SCTPC exam venue at the Boys Junior College in Mahabubnagar.

“I usually see people dropping their spouses or kin at the venue and returning. But this time, the woman candidate appeared at the center with a four-month-old baby boy, along with her sister-in-law. Since we do not allow any accomplice to stay within the premises of the exam hall, we made them wait outside the school,” Rehman said.

Rema Rajeshwari IPS on Twitter Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall. #HumanFaceOfCops #Empathy

“It was a three-hour long exam. The baby was quiet and played on the girl’s lap for about an hour. But as time passed, the baby started squirming. The woman’s sister-in-law, who would be barely 15 or 16 years old, kept cradling the baby, but to no avail. It was hungry, crying inconsolably and writhing in her lap. The girl clearly had no idea how to manage the toddler,” he added.

Unable to see the baby crying, Rehman approached the girl. “I could not bear to see a child crying in front of my eyes. Also, there were no other women police constables or accomplices who could manage the baby. So, I didn’t think twice and took the toddler into my hands,” he recalled.

Within minutes, the baby stopped crying and fell asleep on his lap after which he handed the baby over to the girl. When the woman returned from the exam hall at 1 pm, he asked her the reason for bringing a mere four-months-old with her.

“The woman was relieved to see her baby sleeping in the hands of her sister-in-law. She was worried about the child and in fact, tried rushing out of the exam hall. She told me she was a post-graduate but belonged to a poor family. She was in desperate need of money and was ready to do any job. She told me there was no one else to take care of the baby at home and that’s why she brought him along with her to the exam venue, all the way to Mahabubnagar,” Rehman said.

H/T: The News Minute