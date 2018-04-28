Tejal Of The Mommy Network Shows Us What Brainstorming With Moms Looks Like

Modern Indian mommies are tech-savvy, independent, multitaskers and know how to juggle between their personal space, work environment, and house. However, the major part of their time revolves around their kids, which most times, becomes taxing, thereby making them feel lost and all alone in their journey of motherhood.

In 2014, two new moms, Kiran Amlani and Shreya Lamba, decided to curate an online community where moms could come together and share their experiences, generate ideas, and help each other. Hence, The Mommy Network was born. Later, Mompreneur and Founder of Brainsmith, Tejal Bajla, also joined Kiran and Shreya to further strengthen and expand the scope of their work.

Kiran Amlani (Left), Tejal Bajla (Right), Shreya Lamba (Sitting)

The Mommy Network is a closed group on Facebook where mommies can join by invitation-only. The aim of TMN is to guide its members on all aspects of childcare through periodic meetings, workshops, seminars, and exhibitions.

In a conversation with us, Tejal discussed A-Z links of The Mommy Network and also shared some useful tips for the Indian moms. Excerpts:

Imagine if you had a visiting card as a mother, what funny designation you would assign to yourself?

*laughs* Chief Chaos Manager

My mom’s designation would be the Chief Wrestling Referee. LOL!

Kiran Amlani (Left), Tejal Bajla (Right), Shreya Lamba (Sitting)

A new mother goes through a sea of emotions. However, share that one overpowering emotion that led the two moms, Kiran Amlani and Shreya Lamba to come up with TMN.

As first-time mothers having lived in nuclear set-ups, we faced several challenges in the early years of motherhood: right from the lack of availability of authentic information, lack of experience-sharing by other moms, childcare domestic help issues, and above all, the lack of moral support that only a mother can give to another mother.

It is then that we envisioned building a community, which would serve as a forum for bringing new ways of thinking, exposure to healthy living and a strong and supportive community for all new, and not so new mothers.

How can a mother become a part of this by-invitation-only community group? Share with our mommy readers, what you have for them in store.

Joining the Mommy Network Mumbai is very simple. One either gets referred by a mommy friend who is already part of the community or one can send in a join request, which is then subject to admin approval. We seek mothers who are like-minded, educated, and most importantly, the ones who are selflessly willing to share their experiences for the benefit of all the other mothers in the community.

Shreya Lamba (Left), Tejal Bajla (In the middle), Kiran Amlani (Right)

Last September, you organized the first ever ‘The Mommy Network Pop Up.’ What made this exhibition for children stand apart from others?

The Mommy Network Pop Up was an exclusively curated children’s exhibit where we brought together some of the finest brands in children’s apparel, accessories, educational aids, toys, and foods with a focus on offerings which were organic/ natural and super healthy. The most unique aspect of our Pop up was that it was curated for mothers by mothers.

Congratulations on its grand success! A very important issue In India is that working mothers are often judged and looked down upon for their choices. How are you voicing this issue through TMN?

The Mommy Network Pop up was our first step in that direction. 98% of our partner brands are owned and run by our fellow Mompreneurs in the community. We are actively working towards a building platform that will not only promote our existing mompreneurs but also assist new mothers to restart their careers or launch newer businesses.

That’s superb! And, what, in your opinion, is the greatest challenge that the modern day mother is facing with respect to raising her children?

The greatest challenge the modern day mother faces today is that of being able to strike a sweet balance. In the aspiration of wanting to give it all /give our best to our children, knowing when to stop is increasingly becoming one of the hardest decisions for any parent living in this age of abundance, limitless choices, and intense competition.

That’s cent percent true! A lot of celeb moms are also associated to TMN. Bust one stereotype related to celeb moms.

Mandira Bedi

A mother is a mother whether she is a celebrity or not. She has the same questions, same fears, same anxiety, and the same excitement when it comes to her little one. All mothers to my mind are Celebrities!

Deepshikha Deshmukh with Tejal

Give a few networking tips to mothers.

Be Nice, don’t judge, show up looking like your best self, and never forget to wear your smile!

Share with us one touching moment you had with the mommy member of the group?

The community is so dynamic we learn, share, and grow every single day through each other’s experiences. However, the one thing that has stayed with me is that one day, I needed to see a physiotherapist urgently because I was suffering from this excruciating pain. And, one of our mothers actually organized for a physiotherapist to come see me within an hour after I posted the query on the group. I was so overwhelmed.

The Mommy Network Mumbai is truly my go-to place for everything mommy and non-mommy related!

What’s the most frequently asked question?

What to feed my baby and I need a maid!

Describe the typical scene of you three brainstorming.

I’ll WhatsApp you the picture instead!

“Okayyy!” I said in anticipation.

Here’s what she sent:

Ahhh, chill scenes!

Who’s the most tech-friendly mom amongst you three?

Kiran

The craziest things you have heard mothers discussing.

Motherhood gives us all a baby brain, so in that sense, all our mommy discussions may seem rather crazy to the outside world!

LOL!

To shoo away those mommy-blues, which Mommy cocktail would you recommend?

Anything with high amounts of Caffeine will do the trick! *winks*

One parenting book, which is a must-read for new parents.

How to multiply your Baby’s Intelligence by Glen Doman.

P.S. If you are a mother and want to join their group you may visit their Facebook page here.

(The article was first published on April 5, 2017)