Teen Mountaineer Malavath Poorna Scales Carstensz Pyramid In Indonesia

Malavath Poorna, best known to the world as the ‘Youngest Girl in the World to Summit Mt. Everest’ was just 13 when she conquered the world’s highest peak. Now, at 18, she has another feather in her cap as she scaled another major peak, the ‘Carstensz Pyramid’ which stands at a height of 4884m in Indonesia.

As a part of her 7-Summits Challenge, which is about scaling the seven tallest mountains, one in each continent, Poorna is very close to achieving her goal with just two peaks left to conquer.

She trained under the guidance of chief instructor Parmesh Kumar Singh at Rock Climbing School, Bhongir (RCSB), before leaving Hyderabad for Indonesia on March 17. “It was very windy but I had maintained my composure throughout. I reached the summit in the early hours of March 22. It was a very satisfying climb. My entire team and I had a safe summit and have now descended back to the base camp. We will reach Hyderabad on March 27,” she told a portal.

What makes Poorna’s achievement special is that she was able to overcome all the challenges that her journey had in store for her. Due to its location in the dense jungles of Indonesia, getting to the base camp of Carstensz Pyramid is itself a challenge which requires a lot of rock-climbing skills to get to the summit.

Prior to this achievement, Poorna successfully scaled Mt. Everest in 2014, Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2016, Mt.Elbrus in 2017, and Mt. Aconcagua in January 2019.

On Poorna’s success, Mr. Shekhar Babu, the mountaineering mentor of Poorna and a National Awardee in Mountaineering, shared, “It’s a very jubilant moment for all of us. The girl has put in a lot of hard work especially for this expedition as it involved a lot of technical aspects of climbing.”

Poorna is currently an undergraduate student in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) for Women, in Tadwai, Kamareddy.

Praising Poorna, Secretary of TSWREIS, R S Praveen Kumar said, “We always believed that she has the spark within and no mountain is too high for her. I hope she continues to be successful in her future expeditions.”

