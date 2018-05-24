Teen Girl In Uttar Pradesh Sets Herself On Fire After Being Gang-Raped, One Arrested

Two days ago (on Tuesday), a minor girl was gang-raped in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Things got worse when she decided to put an end to her misery by committing suicide.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Singh, the culprits are victim’s neighbor Tahir, and his acquaintances – Sarfaraz and Nasir. Thanks to Police’s speedy action, one of the rapists (Tahir) was immediately arrested. The search for the other two is on.

The victim’s family got to know about the incident instantly after it happened. According to them, she had gone to borrow some kitchen utensils from Tahir, but instead of offering help, he held her hostage and sexually assaulted her along with his two friends. The girl committed suicide soon after she opened up to her sister.

The family considers it a case of murder since the rape provoked their daughter to end her life. According to the local reports, the parents claimed that the police initially did not take the case seriously and called it a suicide. However, the FIR was lodged a day after the mishap when the matter was brought to the notice of senior officers.

