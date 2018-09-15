Teen Garvita Gulhati Took It Upon Herself To Stop The Wastage Of Millions Of Liters Of Water

Have you stopped a waiter in a restaurant when he is refilling your glass with water, even though you that you are finished with your meal and won’t be drinking it? We waste millions of liters of water every because of this habit of leaving behind half-empty glasses at restaurants. Living in Bengaluru, two teenaged girls, Garvita Gulhati and Pooja Tanawade, have taken it upon themselves to change this.

A presentation from Reap Benefits, an NGO, in their school made them realize how wasteful this habit is. So, they started visiting restaurants in busy parts of Bengaluru to inform the management about how much water is being wasted.

“It happens because we ask for water, take a sip or two and leave the rest. We can prevent this! Under the campaign ‘Why Waste?’ for two years, we visited multiple restaurants and realized how difficult it was to convince them,” Garvita said.

But the restaurants they visited were indifferent to the issue. So, Garvita and Pooja with their classmates started the initiative, ‘Why Waste’ in 2015 that the restaurant managers could no longer ignore.

“From where we started, it was challenging to get people to accept what we were doing and get their support and encouragement. We heard a lot of things like ‘why are you wasting your time with this?’ and ‘you should be studying for your exams’ because when it started, it was the peak of our school lives and we had college admissions and entrance exams coming up,” Garvita said.

After her school ended, Garvita decided to take the project forward on her own and with time, Why Waste got recognition from esteemed platforms like Ashoka Innovators for the Public, Change.org and even Global Changemakers.

Collaborating with over 30 restaurants, Why Waste has taught them things like switching big glasses to small ones, if not then to half-filled only or keeping jugs or bottles of water on each table.

Garvita received the title of ‘Global Changemaker’ in 2018, becoming the only Indian among 60 changemakers to get the title. She is also among the 1000 young leaders between the ages of 18-23 years, from 42 countries across the world, who stood on that platform.

“I am excited to be part of the Global Changemakers network, and it’s a great opportunity for me to learn from other young changemakers from across the world and bring back those learnings to inspire the youth of our country to be changemakers. My vision is to inspire a culture of every young person of my country contributing to create change,” Garvita said.

“In terms of what ‘Why creating has become, it’s something phenomenal,” she added. “We are doing things that I never imagined we could do. We are collaborating with and being recognised alongside respected people. We always had our goals and dreams in place, but we always took things as they came. Today we stand at a place where we can say that we have created substantial change.”

H/T: The Better India