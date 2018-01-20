Techpreneur Shikha Arora Navigates The Digital Revolution With Her Resilience

‘Strike while the iron is hot.’ Shikha Arora took this to heart and managed to implement this in the startup world.

Shikha, along with two co-founders, launched MAZ Digital just when the media industry was going through a transformation and was in dire need of services that her venture was providing. Juggling between being an entrepreneur and a mother, she is an excellent example of what a strong and successful woman looks like.

Maz Digital is creating products to empower leaders in media to become pioneers in OTT and mobile technology. They are proving alternate solutions to hiring developers, editorial, marketing, and design teams. Their tools build and maintain apps across all platforms without any technical expertise.

In this interview, she tells us about the digital revolution and discusses some essential points that an entrepreneur must keep in mind.

Tell us something about your venture.

It’s a publishing platform where companies can publish their apps on various devices. We started when iPad came out, and a lot of publishers were struggling to get their content on these devices. I was working at Adobe in the design team and was fortunate to get exposed to digital media while working there. That’s when I thought of quitting my job and starting this venture along with two of my other co-founders, and we created the first automated publishing platform where publishers could design the app entirely on our platform and publish the app on various IOS and Android devices.

Our idea soon garnered a lot of attention, and we got some big names onboard from the industry such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc, and Vogue, etc. We have been able to scale up, and today we have a massive chunk of magazine publishers from the US as our clients. Our latest client to get on-board is Bloomberg, and now we’re into video publishing as well.

Along with technical integration, do you also provide consultancy on platforms where the content must be published?

The major problem that publishers faced was to publish their content on various app stores. MAZ helps them to distribute their content on whichever platform or app store they want to and the other things such as the resolution of the content etc. are all taken care by MAZ. It’s entirely the publisher’s decision about which platform to choose, we just facilitate the process for them.

How has the content distribution strategy changed over the years for digital platforms?

The biggest transformation has been from a print-based content to Digital content. With subscription models on the digital platform, publishers started making as much money as they would make by selling print and simultaneously could reach a wider audience.

Another shift came from an image based communication to a video-based content as it was easier to convey much more cues in video format than by an image. All the companies who were only publishing textual content also started publishing video content, and soon audiences were consuming more of the video-based content. The transformation has been fruitful for publishers as they can monetize on it by the subscription model.

What kind of content do you think is more preferred by Indian audience?

The audience segments are different for different types of content. If the publisher has an audience for the content, we help them publish it on whichever platforms they want. We don’t really look into the strategizing part of it.

From print to TV, digital is now taking over all the platforms. Which other media do you think are on the verge of extinction due to digital revolution?

I think the transformation is going to take place continuously in the digital world when new platforms like Amazon’s Alexa comes up. Since it enables one to consume content while doing other tasks.

Do you think the content space is getting more and more crowded now with so much content out there?

Yes, there’s a lot of content out there because the content consumption is at an all-time high. So the amount of content that is generated is consumed at the same rate.

How do you think the way people consume information on various platforms will change over the next 10 years?

I can’t really predict next 10 years but I’ll talk about what I think can change in next few years. More short-form content is going to take a leap with people wanting to consume more content in less time and reduction in the average attention span.

How do you plan to expand your venture?

We are getting into TV-related apps, and we are venturing into AI based platforms. We are trying to establish an intelligence system to gauge the kind of content people like to watch so that we could analyze audience preferences for our publishers.

Tell us about your entrepreneurial journey so far.

It has been both good and challenging. We ventured into the market when there was a need for the solution that we were providing. We rightly identified the problem in the industry. With the advent of digital media, our services became more and more relevant and we scaled-up along with the industry changes.

Was it challenging initially to convince media professionals to incorporate technology for manual tasks? What other challenges did you face which are specific to the media industry?

It was difficult initially to convince media companies to change their processes, but when the digital boom happened, they knew they had to stay with the pace of technological changes. I believe that we entered the market at the right time when the industry was going through a phase of transformation and our services became the need of the hour for the media industry and that’s what basically worked for us.

Can you suggest some ways to stay updated with the industry trends while being busy as an entrepreneur?

Subscribe to newsletters as authentic and tailored content according to your choices is delivered to you by email and listen to podcasts whenever you can for example, while traveling or having coffee, etc. Stay updated on industry trends by using whichever way works for you. If you like reading then read or if you can learn by listening then podcasts and videos are great.

What are some key strategies that will lead to a successful venture?

There’s no particular recipe for success. Though there are few parameters one must consider before executing the idea such as the potential of the idea to generate business, the team, and the execution plan.

Are there any crucial points an entrepreneur must keep in mind before starting out?

Financial readiness is something every entrepreneur must evaluate before starting out. You must be ready to commit without expecting any monetary returns in first three years of your business. Another critical factor that should be checked is the quality of persistence and resilience. You will always come across failures and challenges in your entrepreneurial journey, and hence, it is essential to persist during such tough times.

When not at work, what do you indulge in?

When I am not at work, I spend time with my kids. I still feel that I don’t spend enough time with them, so I end up being with my kids in my free time.

Anything that you do in your me time or something that you do for yourself?

I do these small projects in my free time to keep myself updated. Also, it helps me stay creative and keeps me grounded as it makes me realize the kind of efforts that go into creating something.