Techpreneur Kabandi Saikia Counters Male Techies Who Don’t Take Her Seriously

A conventional banker turned entrepreneur, Kabandi Saikia has built Omnify while continually learning and experimenting. A powerful and robust platform lets you manage everything from one single place. Omnify handles everything, from bookings, real-time availability management, marketing to payments.

Kabandi is passionate about bringing women into the world of technology, she shares with us nuances of her journey as an entrepreneur and tells what it means to be one.

You come from a very renowned business school. How important do you think it is to have a degree to become an entrepreneur?

I personally think that nothing can prepare you to be an entrepreneur. It is your journey, and you will learn once you start the journey. It is your own qualities such as resilience and persistence that will help you to sustain and become an entrepreneur. Business school will give you the knowledge but thrive in the startup world is something that you have to learn on your own. If there are entrepreneurs from ivy-league colleges, then there are college drop-outs as well. It’s all about having a clear vision for your idea and willingness to adapt to the unpredictability that comes with running a startup.

You have a complete male team, and your industry is also male-dominated. Did you face any challenges as a woman and what are some of your survival rules?

I have noticed that people sometimes don’t take me seriously. But at such times it is important to strive and be there because then they will have to listen to you.

Are you doing anything specific to encourage more women in tech-entrepreneurship?

I am very vocal about my encouragement for women techies. I feel girls should be educated about various aspects of technology from a very young age instead of assuming that it’s men’s field. Only then there’ll be more and more women entrepreneurs in the world of technology. I also try to support new entrepreneurs by mentoring them, especially, women entrepreneurs.

Omnify’s website has chatbots deployed. Can you tell us how it has helped your business?

It has helped us a lot in assisting the customers. Because every time they face a problem, chatbots is there to solve their queries. Also, it has made our website more conversational. For example, when someone opens the website, a message pops-up asking for a free demo. These things go a long way in holding visitors attention and help us to build a great connection with the consumer.

What are some of the advantages of cloud-based services?

In today’s times, we need to have access to information everywhere and all the time on all our devices. Cloud services allow us to access our information from anywhere and also help in dealing with security issues related to storage devices such as theft.

One of the important aspects that your website talks about is scheduling. Can you elaborate its importance in today’s business world?

All the major businesses work on a stringent schedule. In the west, it’s a multi-billion dollar business and people schedule all the activities, from work meetings to grocery shopping.

How do you schedule your day considering the unpredictability that comes with running a startup?

Google calendar is my savior. Concerning work, I have to schedule my meetings and tasks, but for other things, I also keep a schedule to not forget anything.

Seems like you are a well-disciplined person.

I don’t claim to be one, but I try to be one. I can’t imagine my life without Google Calendar. I feel scheduling just makes it easier to complete the tasks on time and maintains a proper flow of everything whether it’s work or personal activities.

Do you see the wage gap in the tech industry?

It wasn’t the case with me, however, getting women on-board is the most difficult challenge that the tech industry faces when it comes to women employees. I think if the women are able to reach the top then the industry will undoubtedly applaud their efforts and talent and give them the compensation that they deserve.

I think, beyond getting there, getting managerial positions is quite challenging for women in tech, don’t you think so?

We both nodded in agreement.

And, what was one of the lessons that you have learned as a woman entrepreneur?

There are many lessons that I have learned as an entrepreneur. In fact, my entire journey as an entrepreneur has been a great learning experience because I worked in a bank for 10 years and had no idea about running a business. What I regard extremely valuable is learning empathy and patience. Being an entrepreneur, you need to have commendable patience and an ability to empathise with your consumers, employees, investors and other stakeholders of your business.