Team Management & HR Commands 2018 To Be Joyful With Fun ‘Overheads’

It is the first day of 2018, and everyone you see is sitting with two lists on their desk, ‘Things I did in 2017’ and ‘Things I wish to do in 2018’. As Steve Jobs said, “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

Rightly so, when preparing and looking forward to new beginnings, you ought to take account of the last year’s brand strategies, production planners, and human resource development! That was the takeaway from Team Management & HR’s participation in our “How was your 2017” discussion.

We shifted to our new office #IWBungalow this year, and alongside greeted us with many new developments and experiences. For the Management & HR team, it was a year managed and resourced well. The HR manager was constantly occupied with potential employees, the marketing team were in constant communication with brands to help them find their social purpose, and we can’t thank enough our management and production handlers for keeping all the blog activities in smooth operation.

Time to learn about their experiences and seek their wishes, let’s ‘knock-knock’ their room door:

Dr. Sudhir Sharma, Head Honcho

There have been times when Lady Boss caught me with Zombie eyes and dead brains. But it’s all right, guys. I believe in taking things steadily, which is only possible when you align yourself with the environment. At IWB, we never advocate being harsh on oneself. I am building a team that doesn’t gather in a conference room, but at a playground where everyone is free to express their ideas and dreams. I encourage you to adopt a similar pattern in 2018 and experience the kind of successes we’ve witnessed in the past year. Take your time to breathe and witness the happiness unfolding in your life.

Vishal Mandowara, HR Manager

I’ve been busy employing talented writers for IWB throughout the year, and must say, it’s been one fun journey. Each one of them taught me interesting things from their respective fields, like how to write a creative anniversary message to surprise my wife who stays in a different city. My New Year resolution is to keep myself surrounded by creative people. I hope you do the same!

Prachi Kapoor, Brand Communication Executive

Just like Audrey Hepburn, I, too, believe that tomorrow is a different day and that miracles happen every day. So be ready for one, y’all!

Wasim Khan, Production Manager

Don’t let anything drive you crazy this New Year. I write this message as I drive 57.8 kilometers away from the city to find a 15-inch tall terra-cotta doll wearing blue nylon hair and yellow Rajasthani attire. The creative team wants to use this prop with such distinct characteristics in the upcoming campaign. So here I repeat – don’t let anything drive your crazyyy.

Kaivalya Sharma, Brand Development Executive

I am tall. Like really tall. I remember this one instance in our #IWBungalow when I got stuck in the attic where our interior designer has created a cozy space to take naps. And only after struggling for like half an hour or so, I finally called for help. Not in a mood to reveal the details here but all I’m saying is sh*t happens if you jump on to every opportunity that exists without proper analysis. Take time to estimate the associated factors because it’s better than finding yourself helpless later. Be good, be safe.

Vinod Saini, Office Manager



Have there been times when you’ve added salt to coffee and baked bread without taking the plastic wrap off? In addition to this, I might have broken a cup or two after tripping over our two four-legged team members – Cat Iris and Dog Poppy. But surprisingly none of these mishaps have ever driven me crazy. Oh and you should see how they adorably stare at me asking for biscuit treats. I am still talking about our pets, you understood, right? Well, my point is, we all need a little punch of tang in our lives. I say keep calm and ‘curry’ on!