Team India Manages To Stay In Hockey World Cup After Draw In Match Against The USA

Team India saved its position in the World Cup after it finished 1-1 draw in their last Pool B match against the USA. As per the rules of the tournament, the top teams from the four pools progress directly to the quarterfinals while the second and third placed teams will feature in the crossovers to decide the remaining four spots of the last eight round. Following which, team India will now play a crossover match against a team from Pool A on Tuesday to book their place in the quarter-finals.

In the Sunday match against team USA in London, Indian women’s hockey team gave a spirited performance to come back from a goal down and hold the higher-ranked USA to a 1-1 draw to the knock-out stages of the World Cup.

India secured their first penalty corner in the seventh minute but the Americans defended well. As time passed by, confidence built up in Team USA and they started to attack the Indian goal quite frequently.

The US secured their first penalty corner three minutes into the second quarter but the Indians stood tall to thwart any danger. A minute later India got another penalty corner but this time skipper Rani Rampal’s slap shot was well saved by American custodian Jackie Briggs.

Indians showed great energy and attacked the American goal in numbers. In the process, they earned their sixth penalty corner in the 47th minute but this time Gurjit’s powerful grounded flick was brilliantly saved by Briggs.

Captain Rani Rampal, according to The Scroll, on the win, said, “Both teams fought really hard. But credit goes to our team for holding off the USA in the last quarter.”