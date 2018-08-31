Teaching Kids About Good And Bad Touch, This IPS Officer Is Fighting Sexual Abuse With Knowledge

Teaching what good touch and bad touch is should be a parenting priority but when it comes to India, parents shy away from discussing such matters in their household, preferring to instead ‘shield’ their child from such topics. But what they don’t foresee is how crucial this knowledge can be when their child meets a potential abuser in a stranger, a friend, or even a relative.

Rectifying this very mistake is Saroj Kumari, an IPS officer working as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Vadodara, Gujarat. She is going to schools and teaching children about an appropriate and inappropriate touch, teaching them how to fight against sexual harassment under her initiative Samajh Sparsh Ki (Understanding a touch).

Her team of 12 members, who are all policewomen trained in gender sensitization, have already spoken to about 2000 kids in 20 different schools in Gujarat. They are being aided financially by Suraksha Setu Societies operating in Gujarat.

“We write a letter to schools and approach them with the SSK sessions, and focus on students between the ages of 5 to 15 years. Then we discuss a timing with the school when the parents are around as well so that the conversation becomes more wholesome. We speak to the parents very seriously. We tell them about criminal offenses, what measures they can take if their child complains of sexual harassment and how they can open a conversation with their kids about the same,” said Saroj.

They also teach the teachers how to recognise if a child, suffering from sexual abuse, exhibits certain behavioral differences or signals.

“We don’t even utter the word ‘crime’ in the presence of children as it might scare them. Our motto is to make them comfortable enough to open up about their experiences, not bottle them up further. We also never mix groups of parents, teachers, and students. Each group requires a unique and different type of treatment, and we give them that,” the IPS officer said.

“We tell them that if a senior in school, especially of the opposite gender, or a teacher, ask that they accompany them to say, a toilet or a dark area, they must firmly refuse to do so. If they encounter a person touching them inappropriately in a public space, they must shout ‘NO!’ and alert others immediately. We encourage them to tell their parents about such incidents, or a trusted adult so that immediate action can be taken against the offender,” she added.

Already the team has come across a few stories of child sexual abuse. “I have come across some heart-wrenching anecdotes from these students. If we feel that there is a need and the situation is grim, a psychologist is roped in to help the student move on from that ugly incident, and if the situation is very recent, we even take immediate action against the offender.”

“The idea is not only to inform and educate them but also help them overcome memories which will only cause suffering in the future,” she said. They are also taught that they should call 1098 when to complain about a sexual offender.

“We encourage the students to not only remember what we said in the sessions but also to convey it to five of their friends. Some children tell me that even their parents don’t know what good touch and bad touch is. So I say, ‘tell your parents too!’”

