Teaching Children To Look Past Stereotypes, ‘The Irrelevant Project’ Is Reforming How They Perceive The World

A five-year-old kid points and laughs whenever she sees a plus-sized person. A 10-year-old boasts that he is better than his sister because he is a boy. Somewhere some other kid is already discriminating against his classmate who is a Muslim- an unfortunate reality that is the result of the inadequate education children receive. Inadequate because it not equipping them with either critical thinking or emotional reasoning as they mimic what they see around them.

“We are a constructive protest against harmful stereotypes that exist in this world,” says The Irrelevant Project, an initiative by Alishya Almeida and Meghna Chaudhury “to enable children to resist the script of biases by developing awareness and critical thinking in them.”

Till date, they’ve launched five fully illustrated picture books “that deal with different topics of inclusion and feminism.” And now, they have picked up extensive research and studies and simplified their presentation to drive home their message which was earlier lost in their complex language.