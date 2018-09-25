Teacher Who Molested 14 Y.O. Student Resumes Post, Victim And Her Mother Threatened

On 23rd July, a 14-year-old girl was molested by her science teacher in a government school in Tamil Nadu. While he was booked on charges of sexually abusing the Class 9th student, he has resumed his post at the school in just three weeks. Even the education department hasn’t taken any disciplinary action against him yet.

The girl’s mother has shared that when she came to know that her daughter has been molested by her school teacher, she approached the local All Women Police Station and the Kancheepuram School Education Department officials for help. After they didn’t take any action, she then filed a complaint with the chief minister’s special cell.

The people in locality started hounding the 14-year-old girl and her mother for complaining against the teacher, who belongs to the dominant caste group in the area. More than 50 men turned up at their home, threatening them to withdraw the complaint on August 16th.

“They mocked us and forced my daughter to detail the abuse,” the woman said. Shaken by the incident, she and her daughter took refuge with a friend for a while. Following this, the woman and her daughter filed an FIR at the office of the Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police. But even then no action was taken.

“The accused should have been arrested within 24 hours of the FIR being filed. There was no need for the police to wait for the victim to appear in front of the JM to give a statement,” said Sherin Bosko, a child rights activist and co-founder of the NGO Nakshatra.

In their defense, the Kancheepuram education department officials have claimed that the complainants were not responding to calls or messages or letters sent by them. But as both mother and her daughter had been on the run for the past three weeks they were unaware of the same.

“We can’t take action unless we get conclusive evidence. The teacher might be suspended or transferred if the police find that he is guilty,” said a senior education department official.

