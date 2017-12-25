Taste Summer On Your Tongue With Ami Shroff’s Smoked Moroccan Mojito

Are you bored of the old classic mojito taste? Since New Year’s Eve calls for new happenings, we’ve decided to add a few drops of quirkiness to your most favoured drink this party season.

India’s leading bartender Ami Shroff shares just the right recipe with us as she flips the bottle full of this refreshing drink up in the air. Her formula to make this cocktail is garnished with fruity twists making sure you taste summer in the month of December.

SMOKED MOROCCAN MOJITO

Ingredients

Rum: 50 ml

Fresh Orange: 3-4 slices

Mint: 3-4 sprigs

Lemon: 2-3 wedges

Strong tea: 60 ml

Method:

Muddle the mint lemon and orange gently.

Add Rum, honey, and tea. Stir.

Shake with ice and pour into a tall glass.