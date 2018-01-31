Tarun Tahiliani’s Starry Spring Summer Collection Is Perfect For The Modern Indian Bride

Veteran designer Tarun Tahiliani’s latest Spring Summer 2018 collection for Lakmé Fashion Week S/S 2018 is named Tarakini and it’s perfect. Mughal-inspired jewel and floral motifs, intricate designs, and starry elements have been married with astronomy charts.

Describing the details of his collection on Instagram, he said, “A fusion of Indian crafts that are highlighted with contemporary accents – Hand embroidered resham, Italian tulle, a vibrant spectrum of colours on a pastel palette, and Crystals from Swarovski that wink at you.“

The collection is crafted in beautiful celestial hues, gossamer fabrics, iridescent embroideries, and dynamic silhouettes.

Tarakini. Gliding as gracefully as a beautiful day dream, striking ombrés and fine embellishments.

The collection has a new tone of glamour that dazzles and shines just like the stars. It also keeps the demands of a modern Indian bride to have more comfort with style in mind. Putting forward his vision for the latest bridal wear through the S/S ’18 collection, he told Vogue India, “Since we did our Tarakanna collection, I have been thinking about fashion’s role in bridal wear and how it has failed the modern Indian bride because the clothes are very heavy and stiff. So, we set out, in keeping with the global trend of true equality for women, to create clothes that had all the glamour but let women be comfortable and have fun.”

His vision for the show at Lakme Fashion Week is just as grand and gorgeous as his collection. He describes, “The models will come down in a glass box like they are floating angels amongst stars.”

The showstopper for his show will be the young rising star, Kriti Sanon. Speaking of which, Tahiliani said, “I first noticed Kriti Sanon, re-noticed her rather, last year on the cover of the April issue of Vogue India where she was wearing a piece from Tarun Tahiliani in the South Africa story styled by Anaita [Shroff Adajania]. I then had the good fortune to see Bareilly Ki Barfi and decided she’s the new girl for the label. She is the appropriate fit for the modern youthfulness and trans-India cool.”

