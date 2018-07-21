Tariq Vasudeva’s First Film ‘Circus’ Is The Only Indian Film Selected At Moscow International Film Festival

In April, Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) took place, and among all the films screened there, the only Indian film was Tariq Vasudeva’s 26-minute-long short film ‘Circus’. Though it is his first film but Vasudeva is already a known name in the theatre circuit.

The film ‘Circus’ is the brutally honest depiction of societal issues like how inclusive workplaces really are of women, the class divide among people, the wide disparity between the rich and the poor.

The story tracks the life of two people, the main characters, an upper-class working woman and a man working as a domestic helper in a rich household. The woman is fighting the battle of patriarchy, trying to make her voice heard. And the man is battling a society that dismisses and stays aloof to people like him, the ones they think are ‘beneath’ them. The film depicts what everyone is searching for- the meaning of life.

Vasudeva shared that the most challenging aspect of shooting the film was to perfectly present the dark undertones and nuances of the characters, which required real motivation and faith, especially from the actors. “They really had to pull off very intense performances and that was not easy at all. Their courage in playing these roles cannot be underestimated and I hope that actors like this are recognized and given the biggest opportunities – something that is desperately missing in the Indian film industry,” said Vasudeva.

He is very happy with the reception the film got. He said that the viewers “related to the film and the fact that it highlights issues between men and women – issues that are completely universal and need to be addressed urgently all over the world. Most were expecting a Bollywood movie from India because that seems to be the general perception of Indian films abroad. I was glad that nobody felt ‘Circus’ was a typical Indian film once the screening had been completed.”

“Women in India face a lot of hurdles in the workplace. It is hard enough getting hired for the job, but women are confronted with male-dominated workspaces where they are far outnumbered by the number of men in the office. In addition to that, glaring class differences are an everyday part of our lives in the cities today – we have glitzy malls right next to a downtrodden slum, fancy cars next to rickshaw pullers. Many people in India cannot afford a lavish lifestyle and this creates frustration, especially since tempting advertisements further fuel everyone’s desires. I wanted to write a short film that explores some of these ideas and that is when I came up with the script for ‘Circus’,” he added.

“Being a woman in urban India is like being caught in a mad, chaotic circus where everyone forgets the challenges that they face daily. This circus is run by men who constantly vent their frustrations on women and tragically, strong women who speak their minds are constantly put down and destroyed the most. This is why the outspoken woman in the film is the one who vehemently states – ‘It’s a fucking circus!’

The success of this film is the result of the hardwork by the cast and crew who worked free of charge. There were no fancy cameras, lights, gadgets or anything- just a camera and a tripod.

“All the locations where we shot were given for free by friends and relatives. A friend even helped host a party so that we could invite people over and shoot a party scene in the film since there wasn’t enough in the budget to hire a lot of extras. I personally drove the car every day to pick up and drop off the shooting equipment as we could not hire someone else to do the transportation. There was no Art department, no Costumes department – everyone in the small team we had chipped in and helped – which meant we were all carrying out dozens of responsibilities to put together the shoot,” Vasudev shared.

For Vasudeva, the film serves as “a reminder of the circumstances that we all live in today.”

“If some people are disturbed by the film, that is fine with me, as long as it starts a conversation and helps us get to the root of the issue. At the present time, we all have strong feelings on the high level of aggression and brutal violence displayed by men against women, but to truly understand why it exists we have to try land look at all the possible causes one step at a time, as bothersome as those causes might be,” he said.

“I think it is critical to look at the effect of societal conditions on the psychology of the Indian man and how that impacts the social fabric in our country. It is very uncomfortable to do this but I think it will help us come up with some answers, and hopefully then, we can all find a solution to this national crisis,” he added.

