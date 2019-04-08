Tapsee Pannu On Why It Feels Alien To Play The Role Of World’s Oldest Sharpshooter In Her Upcoming Film

Uttar Pradesh’s Chandro and Prakashi Tomar are the oldest sharpshooters in the world and an inspiration for countless to beat the stereotypes of age and gender. The upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh, is based on these living legends and actor Tapsee Pannu is all set to play the character of one of the sisters while the other will be played by Bhumi Pednekar.

Known for her versatility as an actor, Taapsee chose the project as the story touched her heart but recently she has confessed that shooting for the film feels alien to her.

“When I do a film, I relate to one thing in a character to start off but here there is not a single thing I can relate to. My age, background, the language is not similar, I am not fond of shooting as well,” she said.

“Everything is alien to me. But it is a beautiful script that touched my heart and I couldn’t say no to it. If this film works then people will remember us for life or maybe they will laugh at us,” she added.

As the shooting for the film is in progress, Pannu has realized that her role is both physically and mentally taxing.

“I spent a few weeks learning shooting. The most taxing thing was to get the body language of a 60-65-year-old woman right. They are Haryanvi but based out of UP, there is an interesting crossover of Haryanvi and Hindi of UP. But we had to keep it simple for the audiences to understand,” she explained.

“My Hindi is good because I have lived in Delhi. I have heard Haryanvi before but never tried speaking it. It was a challenge to learn it. I had to behave like a mother and grandmother. These are the emotions I have never experienced. Every scene is a challenge,” she added.

H/T: The Indian Express