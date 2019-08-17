Tape A Tale’s Kopal Narrates How Women Prisoners Set Free The Storyteller In Her

Kopal Khanna was always fond of stories, and the idea of giving voice to these tales came about when she volunteered to work in prison. She saw the life of inmates trapped in four walls not having anybody around to communicate. People are always writing stories about the ones in jail but the prisoners themselves cannot tell their stories. So, she decided to give everyone a chance to voice their stories through her venture.

Tape a Tale is a platform where one can submit audio recorded stories for the world to listen. Kopal believes that everybody has a story to tell and that each story deserves to be heard, so she created a space where you can tell, listen, feel, share and connect with people from all walks of life. These stories are told by individuals, who have actually lived them. You can even interact with the storytellers in the comments section. We thought of getting to know the Kopal’s story.

Tell us more about your experience while volunteering in prison.

Just after I finished my graduation, I was going to London to do my Masters, so I was free for a brief period of time. And I chose to spend that time volunteering in a women’s prison in Lucknow where I was teaching inmates Hindi, Maths, and English. Children who do not have caretakers outside end up staying with their mothers in prison until they are able to take care of themselves. I felt a really strong connection with them and listening to them made me realize the image I had created before going there was completely wrong. I even wrote a book on that experience.

Oh, I would love to know more about the book.

The book is called Almost Whole, and it is based on my volunteering experience in prison, but it’s a fictional book. It revolves around an 11-year-old girl called Kali and a 24-year-old girl named Ayana and their relationship in jail. They go through a lot of emotions when one leaves the prison. Through their bond, I have tried to talk about the realities inmates live daily.

Coming back to Tape a Tale, how do storytellers find a sense of liberation through this platform?

There is a story of a girl who was domestically abused. She explains how it was an arranged marriage and shares her life with physical abuse. When I heard it, I felt the platform is actually working. Then I got a call from this girl the next day, and she tells me about how liberating it was for her to record it and know that it is out there in the world. Now she can let go of something she has been living with for so many years. She also said, ‘This is the last time I am telling this story because I will now start a new chapter in my life.’ Often all you need is just to let it out.

Share with us your favorite story on the website.

Wow. I should have mentally prepared myself for this. One of my favorite stories would be about the daughter of an army man who died in the Kargil war. She narrates the story about her experience of the war, what she feels like a daughter and why it hurts her that her father’s name is not mentioned anywhere even after sacrificing his life for the country. That story for me was wonderful but honestly, it is a tough question. I develop a personal connection with each of the storytellers.

Do people request you to keep their stories anonymous?

We do get a lot of requests for keeping stories anonymous. They are usually around domestic violence or molestation.

Since college days, you have been involved in a lot of activities, was your current ventures always part of the plan?

Honestly, I never plan things but whenever I look back, all the things that I had done they somehow connect meaningfully. An internship in LA landed me a job in Mumbai. While I was in Mumbai, I thought of doing something on my own. I am always thinking of what I enjoy in the current moment. When I took History in college, everyone thought I would be an IAS officer, but I just did it because I like it. History did help me in writing stories. I think it’s just about connecting the dots.

History to Communications to entrepreneurship, what is the common thread among these?

Storytelling. No matter where I am, I always look at things as narratives with a beginning-middle-end or no timeline at all. But for me, I remember things as stories, so that has been the common thread for me throughout.