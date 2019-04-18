Tanushree Dutta Slams Ajay Devgn, Says Bollywood Is “Full Of Liars, Showoffs, And Spineless Hypocrites”

Since the trailer of Ajay Devgan’s upcoming film De De Pyaar De was released, there has been quite an uproar regarding the actor sharing the screen with Alok Nath, one of the many accused of sexual abuse during the #MeToo movement. And now, actor Tanushree Dutta has called Ajay Devgn out for his decision to work with Nath in an open letter.

Nath has been accused of rape and harassment by multiple women, including Vinta Nanda and Sandhya Mridul. In an open letter, Dutta terms Bollywood as a group “full of liars, showoffs and spineless hypocrites.”

“Tinsel town is full of liars, showoffs and spineless hypocrites. And it seems by a large public consensus that the signpost is pointing currently at Ajay Devgn. During the #metoo movement in India the actor had tweeted and sworn never to work with those accused and now in a surprising and convenient turn of events is Working with rape and harassment accused Alok Nath and supporting him make a comeback to Bollywood. Doesn’t this prove yet again that your big Bollywood heroes are truly zeroes!” she wrote.

“Overrated actors and human beings who have created a clout by clever PR machinery and careful manipulation of public sentiments, old stuffy morons who can’t tell the difference between what’s right and wrong and what is the need of the hour!” she added.

Saying that Alok Nath’s scenes in the film should have been removed and reshot with another actor, she wrote: “Nobody even knew before the posters and trailers that Alok Nath is in the film so if Ajay Devgan and the makers wanted they could have just quietly replaced him and re-shot his portions (which is barely 10-15 days for character actors in Bollywood )and given Vinta Nanda the respect she deserves as well as several other women who were troubled by this guy but No! they had to keep the alleged rapist in their film and rub it on not only Vinta’s but on all our faces as a show of solidarity with all rapists, molesters and harassers of Bollywood and an even greater show of arrogance and defiance against all things morally and conscientiously right.”

“Birds of a feather always flock together and that’s why perhaps it doesn’t bother some of these people to work with a guy who has been accused by several women of horrendous behavior and that’s why there’s always an excuse,” she added.

