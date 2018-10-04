Tanushree Dutta Gets Legal Notices From Nana Patekar And Vivek Agnihotri, Says Law Is Only There To Harass Her

Recently, former actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri of sexual harassment and misconduct. In their reply, both have sent her legal notices, charging her with defamation.

Denying allegations of “misbehavior and/or harassment”, Agnihotri said that the claims “have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta” against him.

“The allegations leveled against my client Mr. Vivek Agnihotri by Ms. Tanushree Dutta for misbehavior and/or harassment are absolutely false, frivolous and vexatious. These allegations are deliberate and have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta against my client with mala-fide intentions. On the instruction of my client, we have served a legal notice to initiate defamation action against her,” said his lawyer Nidhish Mehrotra.

After she received the notices, Dutta issued a statement, commenting that this is “the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation, and injustice in India.”

“Both Nana and Vivek Agnihotri’s teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms. Their supporters are coming ahead and weaving damming allegations against me even shouting at the top of their voices at press conferences,” she said.

“Today while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break two unnamed suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel in the building. Later the police came back from their break and secured the premises again. Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS party,” she added.

She further shared, “The court and legal system of India which we all know can keep a woman and her supporters as well as media silent on the pretext of “matter sub-judice” but can also further be used to harass her and drain her out financially.”

“’Tareek pe tareek pe tareek and the dawn of justice never arrives and her whole life goes waste awaiting justice while witnesses are intimidated, discredited or simply drained of their will to stand up.. False witnesses supporting perpetrators conjured up to further weaken her case. Court cases can run for decades without a hope for a conclusion. At the end an empty shell remains, broken hopes, A life wasted, defeated. This is the age-old saga of survivors in our nation,” she said.

“I walked away once from the same environment that was created for me 10 years ago… Found God, found my healing, found my peace and a new life in the United States of America. And now I stand to lose this new life too if I allow myself to get embroiled in the court system of India. And you wanted to know why the #MeToo movement hasn’t happened in India…This is why,” she added.

