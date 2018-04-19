Tammy Duckworth Is All Praises For The New Rule That Allows Senators To Bring Babies To Work

On Wednesday, the US Senate unanimously voted to allow senators to bring their babies onto the Senate floor. US Senator Tammy Duckworth applauded the new rule and said that it will “bring the Senate into the 21st Century by recognizing that sometimes new parents also have responsibilities at work.”

The Illinois Senator Duckworth became the first sitting US Senator to give birth while in office as she welcomed her second baby almost 10 days ago. She had expressed concern about how she would take care of her newborn whilst performing her constitutional duties. The vote has brought relief and happiness to her. “I would like to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, particularly those in leadership and on the Rules Committee, for helping bring the Senate into the 21st Century by recognizing that sometimes new parents also have responsibilities at work.”

She added, “By ensuring that no Senator will be prevented from performing their constitutional responsibilities simply because they have a young child, the Senate is leading by example and sending the important message that working parents everywhere deserve family-friendly workplace policies,” said Duckworth.

The vote now permits all parents – mothers and fathers – to bring children under the age of one into the chamber during votes. Previously, only senators and certain members of staff were allowed on the floor while the Senate conducted legislative business.

“Being a parent is a difficult job, and the Senate rules shouldn’t make it any harder,” said the Senate rules committee chairman, Roy Blunt, a Republican of Missouri. Blunt added, “I’m glad we were able to get this done to address the needs of parents in the Senate. I congratulate Sen Duckworth and her family, and look forward to meeting her daughter.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said, “Every day moms and dads balance being great parents and successful professionals, and workplaces need to recognize that reality.”

H/T: The Guardian