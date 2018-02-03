Tamil Short Film ‘Maa’ Explores The Difficulties Of Teenage Pregnancy In A Middle-Class Family

Imagine a 15-year-old girl from a middle-class family getting pregnant? Oh, blasphemy it is, as the society says. We can’t even imagine the extent of the repercussions she would face. And KM Sarjun’s 28-minute short film, ‘Maa’ explores the very boundaries, by testing the bond between a mother and her daughter when the latter gets pregnant.

As the story unfolds we see a mother, Satya, hailing from a conservative family and also married into one, who chooses to give her daughter, Ammu, a life above the gender discriminations of society. Ammu plays hockey with boys, wears skirts, and practices for her tournaments with her mother ready to support her at all times.

Her life takes a 360-degree shift when she becomes pregnant after a sexual encounter with her schoolmate. Unable to hold in the secret, Ammu tells it to her only well-wisher- her mother, who is torn between her concern for Ammu and her own conventional upbringing.

Giving us a riveting tale of emotions, gender discriminations, and patriarchal middle-class family, Maa is a certainly a must-watch and has already crossed over 2 million views on Youtube.

MAA – Short Film | Ondraga Originals | Sarjun KM | Sundaramurthy KS Presenting MAA – Short Film; Directed by Sarjun KM, Presented by Ondraga Originals.

H/T: Youtube