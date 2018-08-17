Tamil Nadu Woman Mourns The Death Of The Prime Minister Who Touched Her Feet

Today the country mourns the death of the greatest statesman that it ever had. With Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise, an era of Indian politics has ended, an era that knew what clean, passionate politics looked like.

For the major part of my growing up years I used to believe that the word Prime Minister was synonymous with the name of Vajpayee. Even for me as a child, his name entailed great reverence.

My grandfather had always been keenly interested in politics and while I saw politicians getting slandered by him every now and then, he never ever uttered even a word of disapproval against Vajpayee. I think this is exactly how it was with everyone out there.

A great politician, a fantastic orator and a beautiful human being, Vajpayee managed to touch the hearts of all sections of society with his charismatic persona and unyielding compassion. P Chinnapillai, better known as the lady whose feet Vajpayee had touched, was one such person who was left absolutely smitten by his humility.

After playing an instrumental role in empowering over 60,000 women, Chinnapillai was selected for the Shreesakthi award in 2001. “I was not selected just like that, officials visited my village Pulliseri in Madurai thrice before I was informed that I was the recipient of the award,’’ she recalls in an interaction with The Times of India.

Chinnapillai was told that she would be receiving the award from none other than Atal Bihari Vajpayee. She was enthralled when she heard the news and was also very excited for her journey from Madurai to Delhi. But as she herself says it that excitement was “nothing compared to the feeling I had when the Prime Prime Minister touched my feet. I started shivering when he said Chinnapillai from Madurai.”

She added, “A person standing nearby later told me that the Prime Minister had touched my feet because he did not see me as just a female, but a goddess for the work I had done. I felt proud.”

Chinnapillai believes that the day when Vajpayeeji awarded her and touched her feet was the turning point of her life.

“I felt shattered when some people informed me that former Prime Minister Vajpayee had passed away. I felt as if I had lost my father as he was the man who made the world look at me,’’

she said, on the news of his death.

H/T: The Times of India