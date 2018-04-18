Tamil Nadu Governor Sparks Outrage As He Pats The Cheek Of Female Journalist At Press Conference

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit held a press conference after the arrested woman professor of Virudhunagar, who was trying to lure college girl students into providing sexual favors for officials of the Madurai Kamaraj University, claimed she was close to him.

At this press meet at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, he denied the allegations as baseless and deflected the questions from woman journalists. He sparked outrage among them when towards the end of the conference, he patted the cheek of senior journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian.

Describing his action as an uninvited gesture, Subramanian took to Twitter to express her anger.

Lakshmi Subramanian on Twitter Washed my face several times. Still not able to get rid of it. So agitated and angered Mr Governor Banwarilal Purohit. It might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude. But to me you are wrong.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi also expressed how inappropriate the governor was in a tweet.

Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) on Twitter Even if the intention is above suspicion, a person who holds a public office has to understand that there is a decorum to it and violating a woman journalist’s personal space does not reflect the dignity or the respect which should be shown to any human being.

“As the Constitutional head of our state of Tamil Nadu, you have crossed the lines of not just basic courtesy but also those of law,” the journalists wrote in a letter collectively to the governor.

“Even if your gesture is paternal in nature, touching a lady without her consent is a crime under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.”

Demanding an unconditional apology and an assurance from him that this will not be repeated, they also wrote, “Mr. Governor, we the journalists of Tamil Nadu demand that you offer an unconditional apology to the journalist in question and also assure all journalists of Tamil Nadu that you will not violate their rights in future.”

A signature campaign has been launched by them, which they’ll be submitting to the governor as a petition.

H/T: Hindustan Times