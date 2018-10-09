Tamil Lyricist Vairamuthu Outed By Several Women As A Sexual Harasser

One more name has been added to the steadily growing list of men being called out as sexual predators by women they abused a long time ago and that name is Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu. Journalist Sandhya Menon and singer Chinmayi Sripaada have shared several accounts of women who kept their anonymity while accusing Vairamuthu as a sexual harasser.

The women who reached out to Menon shared that when she was 18, Vairamuthu forced himself on her. Though the victim had to work with the lyricist many times after that, she always tried to avoid directly interacting with him.

I cannot stop shaking. My Friend will remain anonymous. @vairamuthu Why people cannot share at the risk of their careers. And bloody hell #MeToo!!

Singer Chinmayi also shared two stories by survivors who alleged that Vairamuthu had sexually harassed them. But now, one of the women is scared that her career may now be over. “I am sure he will not stay silent. He is politically connected. I don’t know if I, myself, have a career left but I stand by the victims’ account. I know this is true,” she said.

In the second account she shared, the woman, when asked by Vairamuthu and an unnamed producer for sexual favors in exchange for a professional opportunity, decided to quit singing for films rather than bow under their pressure.

