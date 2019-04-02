Tamanna Simhadri, First Transwoman From Andhra Pradesh To Contest Elections, Aims To End Violence Against Women

Prejudices, criticisms, and insults- that pretty much sums up the life that a transgender is forced live. It’s their resilience that has allowed them to recover from the toughest hurdles and prove their mettle. One such example of grit and tenacity is Andhra Pradesh’s Tamanna Simhadri, 34, who has become the first transwoman from her state to contest the elections.



“I am one among the people. My honesty and commitment are for the betterment of tomorrow. I am contesting to see a change in the system,” said Tamanna, who is a graduate in Computer Applications. She is currently working with Triveni, an NGO working towards the welfare of women and the transgender community.

Voters are positively responding to her campaigns and she has high hopes of her winning the elections as she aims to work for many causes, ending violence against women being one of them. “People are exhausted with this money politics. They are welcoming my decision. I have taken this decision to bring about a change and to tell that elections are not only for those power to contest,” she said. “I will work against the atrocities on women and children, I will also work for right to education, I will fight for the rights of farmers whose land is being taken recklessly for government projects.”

H/T: The News Minute