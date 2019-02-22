Tamanna Is Creating A Travel Dossier As She Goes Around Chasing Solo Impromptu Adventures

When I first approached Tamanna for a chat almost a week ago, her answer was, “Can we please re-connect in a couple of days, I am travelling right now.” Now, if that doesn’t speak for the travel bug in her then I don’t know what would.

Tamanna was hit by an existential crisis while working for a reputed apparel brand some five years ago and decided to quit her job and seek answers. “I quit my job without knowing what to do next. I was just figuring out things both professionally and personally back then. I literally wanted to be away from everyone I knew. That’s when I took an impromptu solo trip to Bhutan and since then I have constantly been traveling,” she shares.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bt2k4rwAI0O/

Bhutan was an epiphany of some sorts for her as she instantly fell in love with the new place, people, and the culture. The place felt like home, it rejuvenated her soul, and Tamanna knew this is something that she wanted to do more often.

Her experience with a non-profit organization that worked for Indian artisans and took her to several remote hamlets of the country further reinforced the desire to explore more such untouched albeit incredible places.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Br4jz9yl1cy/

“It took me to various untouched places in the interiors of India. While these places were really small, they had a lot of heritage and culture. That’s when I started enjoying it,” she shares.

Almost five years since then, and Tamanna has already covered a substantial stretch of the country. “Barring the North-Eastern belt, I have covered quite a lot of India.” You can estimate the frequency of her solo adventures from the fact that at least once or twice in a month she makes sure to visit the mountains.

It was after a fair number of traveling adventures that she started feeling a need to document her unique experiences and that is when she started Traveldossier, an Insta page so tempting that it is sure to make you homesick for places that you might have not even visited yet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpD8ssQHmrc/

Tamanna shares, “I had no agenda behind starting the page. It was just a medium for me to express and archive my takeaways from all these trips. It has all happened very organically.” Traveling for her is almost a spiritual process and that’s probably why she has still not monetized it despite receiving several offers for the same. “There are few people who have reached out to me for this but I haven’t really thought of monetizing it yet,” she says.

It is perhaps owing to the same reason that she doesn’t really get into a lot of preparations before leaving for a trip. The idea is to absorb and assimilate it as it comes to her, all naturally.

She explains, “When I set out for a trip, I know which city I am going to but I don’t necessarily decide the number of days I am going to spend there. If I fall for the place, I like spending days and days there. I love absorbing such places in terms of the people and culture there. It is never about going to that place and doing just touristy stuff there. The place becomes a legitimate part of me for the time I am there.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bnvet35lMCr/

Speaking on all that these trips have taught her, Tamanna says, “Of course, absorbing new cultures is an experience in itself. Also, the different perspectives of life that these places and people have to offer remain priceless. We are so conditioned to live the city life but when we step out of that periphery and interact with these people we learn to stop giving so much of importance to the material things. The greatest thing that my trips to these remote hamlets of India have taught me is minimalism.”

There is something that Tamanna never fails to do each time she visits the small artisanal villages in the country. In her own words, “Every time I am visiting a particular place I certainly talk to the local artisans. I love to support them by picking up their artifacts as gifts and souvenirs for friends back home.”

Besides this, she also advocates responsible tourism and believes that it is one’s responsibility to respect the place and its culture and not pollute or litter it as an outsider.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bm3ARC6nFuT/

As a solo woman traveler, Tamnna feels, “There is a lot of fear of judgment which one needs to overcome.” She thus has an advice for all the women who aspire to go solo. “Don’t hold yourself back. Just go out there and experience everything that you’d do if you were traveling with a group of people. Be open about interacting with the local people, it is an experience in itself. Also, sometimes it’s okay to prioritise differently and give travel a chance.”