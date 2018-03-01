Talks Around The Newfound Fibre Ramie Could Turn Around The Fortunes Of Indian Fashion Industry

The way Indian Fashion Industry is growing, in terms of new people associating and eccentric trends setting in, nothing can come as a shocking surprise. But in news is a unique fibre that may become the next big thing after Linen!

Ramie, from the nettle family (a poisonous leaf that stings), is the fibre that has piqued all the Indian designers’ curiosity. A flowering plant, found in abundance in Meghalaya, Ramie supposedly could be the magic fibre to turn around the fortunes of the fashion industry.

Designer Hemant Sagar, of Indo-French fashion house Lecoanet Hemant, shared with Hindustan Times, “Compared to cotton, it is more expensive to grow. However, because of its stiffness, like linen, Ramie can be woven into lightweight open-weave pattern that is useful for humid climates because it stays cool. It is found in abundance in Meghalaya because of the heavy rainfall in the region. Ramie shows great strength when wet.”

Hemant recently curated a project titled ‘From Fibre to Fashion’ at the residence of France’s ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler. It was reported that 17 other designers from around the country participated at the Bonjour India 2017-18, the show that celebrates Indo-French partnership.

“Compared to silk, Ramie is stronger and easier to work with. Also, ere silk gets crushed very easily. Ramie would also go well with the climate here,” said Priyanka Ella Lorena Lama of P.E.L.L.A., who was one of the participant designers.



Speaking about the potential value of Ramie w.r.t the Fashion Industry, and the need of collaborative projects, Sagar stated, “Ramie’s wider acceptance could lead to a bigger collaboration between designers and the fashion industry in India, of which there is an urgent need. It is the secret of a country like Italy, which is very design based. We hope the industry will take note of this new fibre. Everything is cottage in this industry in India. It is a shame because the future is certainly not cottage industry; very soon you will not be able to afford hand labour anymore. The market is driving prices down and the karigars (artisans) need more money because they can’t go on living the way they live now.”

F.Y.I – Ramie happens to be one of the oldest fibre crops, it has been around for at least 6,000 years. China is the global leader in its production, and a few other countries, including Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, and the Philippines, too, have been traditional growers of the plant.

H/ T: Hindustan Times