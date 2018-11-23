Saturday, November 24 2018, 01:22:52
Talk Too Much Toh Feminist, Laugh Too Much Toh She’s Easy: Kareena Kapoor’s First Slam Poetry

  •  November 23, 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set with her latest show “What Women Want”, which will air on an FM radio station. At the launch event of the show, Kareena did her first slam poetry about women pressurized by people around them to adhere to a set of measurements and specifications, not allowing her to be her real self.

“Talk too much toh feminist,

laugh too much toh she’s easy,

so much pressure to be thin,

when it’s fun to actually sin.

Na main sexy siren,

na mein rebel webel,

why do people want to

chipkao me apne label?”

Impressed by her poetry? Why don’t you check out her entire performance right here!

 

Kareena’s First Slam Poetry | What Women Want Launch Event 2018

