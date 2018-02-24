Talerang’s Shveta Raina Suggests Ways To Stop Women From Leaving Careers Midway

Know yourself, prepare yourself, and prove yourself worthy of the job. This entrepreneur tells you how.

Shveta Raina was working with ‘Teach for India’ when she visited colleges to recruit young people for the program. That’s when she saw this huge gap between what colleges teach and the opportunities offered by them mainly because the colleges were not preparing their students for jobs of the future. So, during her MBA at Harvard, she worked on this problem with her advisor Narayan Das and came up with a solution.

Talerang was born as an independent project at Harvard that turned into an organization when Shveta decided to give entrepreneurship a chance after her graduation. She launched the Future CEOs Program (formerly Work Immersion Program) where students are hand-picked and taken through a rigorous combination of training, mentorship, feedback and work immersion. So far her organization has reached 30,000 students, with plans to change the number to billions. She tells us how:

What findings from your research of India’s employability crisis helped you establish the insight for your venture?

One of the things was more than 60 percent of the students we have met at colleges across India don’t feel work-ready. Secondly, many of them did not have professional mentors. They did not approach their parents and teachers because they felt they were from a different generation and couldn’t relate. Thirdly, more than half of the students in India did not do summer internships, and that was surprising to me. Being in the US, I had interned every single summer. I even had a part-time job while I was studying, that’s the trend in America. You are taught to be independent, unlike India.

Talerang has seen a rapid growth. What laid the path to its success?

We started off with the Future CEO Program, in which we select students from different colleges and train them and place them with organizations abroad. According to the research, beyond the theoretical skill training, we need to give them practical internship opportunities which were not actually available in India a few years back. We started doing tie-ups with corporates who then saw the brilliance in the students we trained, every second student got a full-time job. So, they requested us to do training programs for their entry-level recruits. That’s how we started growing. It was more organic and an impact-driven growth.

What’s next for you?

We will soon be rolling out one product that makes work arenas go digital. So, we will be pushing tier two cities to go online this year, and that’s going to be an entirely new experiment. It’s almost like starting a new company. I think this will boost the growth further as we will be reaching millions of people.

Tell us the corporate side of the internship story.

When we spoke to corporates, we realized students need to have six essential skills to get those jobs. Those skills are in three buckets: they need to know themselves by leadership and life vision, prepare themselves by working smart, have good communication skills and then prove themselves. They need to be aware of what they are applying for because the lack of information most often turns into disastrous internships.

What are the current employability trends existing in the market?

Organizations point to several skill gaps and a lack of practical exposure as the root causes for this. Firstly, Gen Z is obsessed with happiness, which makes it hard for companies to satisfy them and for them to stick with them for more than a year. To be work-ready these days, you need more than just hard skills. You need self-awareness and grit that takes a lot more effort than just technical and domain expertise and that’s where most of our modules focus. Secondly, digital media and technology are changing the way business is done.

You have used the flipped classroom method rigorously. What’s that?

The flipped classroom method makes students active learners instead of passive. The instructor is a facilitator, who leads activities and interactive discussions, driving the answer out of the student as opposed to answering direct questions. The facilitator should have the knowledge, but also be a dynamic, energetic orator. This makes classroom interactions more engaging and fun, and absorption is much higher compared to traditional methods. For this to work well though, students need to read and prepare individually in advance of class and reflect and document their learnings post-class.

How can women benefit from your Future CEO program? Does it address gender issues and particular challenges women leaders face in the industry?

It does. One of the things we have seen is women tend to rate themselves lower than they actually are and men rate themselves higher. We reach out to women during the mentorship program and encourage them to not discount their career even before it’s begun. We also have one on one first impression discussions during the sessions. We make sure when they walk into a room, they can own the room.

What do you see as the main requirements to sustain young female talent in the workforce?

Women need to be resilient. We are very sensitive and tend to get upset and affected by day to day happenings. We need to absorb our downs and celebrate our highs, then move ahead with our lives. I see women getting bogged down a lot because they get too personal with work issues and care too much when it’s not needed.

Any fundamental changes we need to introduce in the higher education system to better nurture women leaders?

If you look at the results, women are doing better than men in most colleges in India. I was recently doing a research study in Andhra Pradesh where we were looking at about a thousand students, both men and women. We found that women were getting better jobs. But more than 20% of women take a career break while only 3% of men do that. So, it’s important to work on how to get women back in the career force. They start off very well but sustaining them is challenging.

Where do you think the solution to this lies?

I think instead of having bosses if they have mentors it would be nice. Everything can be worked around. I am married, but my career has just improved. Confiding in your managers helps women to work on their career paths. In nine out of 10 cases, women leave without even discussing their problems, I saw that in McKinskey a lot. The organization should give women of a certain age some flexibility. In my organization women above 30 are given work from home option sometimes because they have children, unlike youngsters.

Have you experienced being the only woman in the room?

I feel like people try to intimidate you. I have worked in the social sector both in US and India. There are a lot of women in my organization actually. I can’t think of one particular incident but I am often the only woman in the room, and people specially intimidate you during financial negotiations because they are mostly led by men. Luckily, I have a great accounting board so I can counter any kind of intimidation.

What is your path to self-awareness?

My life was about trial and error. I took risks and experimented until I found social enterprise – this is a space that I truly clicked with. My mentors and advisors have guided me to find myself as opposed to following the herd at all times.

Your productivity mantra?

I am a junkie for all sorts of productivity tools ranging from Covey’s prioritization matrix to Gantt chart diaries. I love calendaring everything and re-calendaring what didn’t happen to ensure it does!

Favourite ways to reboot after the busy day?

I make it a point to do one thing each day that inspires me and keeps me going. It could be as simple as lunch with my best friend or dinner with a mentor. Outside the traditional vacations, I also go to Dalhousie to reboot once a year where I detox and reflect on leading a wholesome life.

Three less spoken things to do or keep in mind for women aiming to be new age leaders.

Integrate vs. Balance: Women should integrate their personal and professional goals so that the two balance naturally as opposed to forcefully.

Interest vs. Happiness: Choose roles that interest you but don’t confuse this with being happy all the time at work. There will be hard days, recover from stress instead of allowing the tough times to bring you down.

Important vs. Urgent: Invest in your potential and make time for what truly matters to you as opposed to getting pulled into temporary and fleeting tasks that are assigned to you!

This article was first published on September 18, 2017.