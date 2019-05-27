Taking Us Back To The 70s, ‘The Fire Burns Blue’ Documents The Journey Of Women’s Cricket In India

In the Women’s World Cup Semi-final in July 2017, the team had given an exceptional performance and captured the attention of even those who believed that cricket was only a ‘man’s game.’ From that point, there was no looking back for the women’s cricket team, which went on to achieve many more milestones.

Their victory and passion to reach the heights of success motivated sports journalists Karunya Keshav and Sidhanta Patnaik to pen down the history of women’s cricket in India in their book, The Fire Burns Blue, which was released last year. From the origin of women’s cricket in the 1970s to the subsequent degradation it suffered due to administrative indifference, the book covers it all.

The book takes us back to the era of the 70s when women cricketers played in packed stadiums and were covered regularly by the media. It also addressed issues women cricketers face that were never addressed before – periods, pregnancy, sexual orientation, violence, and harassment.

As per the authors, one of their main aims with the book was to celebrate those legendary women cricketers who are no longer among us, apart from prominent names of Diana Edulji, Shantha Rangaswamy, Shubhangi Kulkarni, and Sudha Shah.

H/T: The Telegraph and Scroll.in