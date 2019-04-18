Taking Up The #30DayChallenge, Ranjani Iyengar Is Creatively Presenting Things That Spark Joy In Her Life

“I wanted to add some magic to the life of people”- that’s what illustrator Ranjani Iyengar had said when IWB had last conversed with her. If, like me, you too are an ardent follower of her creative projects, then you’ll agree that she sure is gifted with the superpower to elevate the ordinary to an extraordinary level with her skills. And this time, she has picked up life coach and motivational speaker Ajay Mishra’s challenge of drawing things “that spark joy in you every day for 30 days!”

Running a Mumbai-based invitation design company, Pink Whistle Man, which creates quirky invites, Ranjani’s creative journey started when she designed her own wedding card. “I remember the reaction of my relatives upon when they saw the wedding card I designed for my D-day. It was so unconventional that it sparked conversations. Good ones, obviously. I know because later some of my cousins and friends asked me to do their wedding invites,” shared Ranjani.

Following an alphabetical order, she has been putting up her amazing drawings of places, people, movies, characters, and many other things.

“Updating interesting design templates on the website every now and then, processing the orders and shipping them on time, coming up with new ideas to keep the visitor-indulgence on social media going, the life of a freelance artist is a little complicated than what most people fancy,” said Ranjani.