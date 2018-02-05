Taking Menstrual Hygiene Into Account, Goa Govt To Provide Sanitary Pads At Construction Sites

Menstrual hygiene – a pressing yet often ignored topic in India, a country with over 355 million menstruating girls and women. And the sad fact is that of these, 70% can’t afford a sanitary napkin and are forced to use alternatives like old cloth, rags, sawdust and even ash during periods that expose them to a multitude of diseases.

Due to the absence of proper hygiene during periods, dangers like skin allergies, infections and sometimes even cervical cancer makes these unsuspecting women their targets. Most of these women belong to the underprivileged sectors of society, where good menstrual hygiene practices are trumped by financial instability, lack of education and the prevailing stigma around menstruation.

Now, the Goa government has come forward with a plan to combat these difficulties. It has decided to help these women and girls hailing from the marginalized sectors by installing sanitary pad dispensing machines at government-run education institutions, construction sites, and industrial estates. The Department of Labor and Employment has been put in charge for the implementation of the same.

“Dispensing units will be set up throughout industrial estates, high schools and places where children of these workers or the workers are directly working. There will also be incineration points. This will provide a lot of sanitation and give a sense of hygiene to the people,” said Rohan Khaunte, the Minister for Labour and Employment.

Unable to decide if these women should be provided with direct financial assistance instead of direct supply of sanitary pads, the government is yet to declare its final decision over the scheme’s implementation.

H/T: The Better India