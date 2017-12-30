Taking A Cue From Twinkle Khanna’s Bookshelf, Here Are 11 Books You Should Totally Read In 2018

Amidst catching up with friends and working on the resolutions (who am I kidding?), if you’re looking forward to showing off your personal library, we’ve got a few brilliant suggestions for you.

Saturday recommendation – Hot Milk by Deborah Levy -shortlisted for the Booker.A deceptively simple story that deals with guilt, love and obligation – layers that go deeper and deeper till you are submerged in Levy's surreal world and stung by its myriad jellyfish. #bookwormheaven

For inexplicable reasons I find myself reading this wonderful book not quite in a linear manner – the psychology of a relationship wrapped within a love story #mustread #sundayrecommendation

Dear Scot, Dearest Zelda is a must only if you are as obsessed with Fitzgerald and Zelda as I am-On the other hand I'm currently shoplifting with Eileen and it is a splendid experience #sundayrecommendation

Part of my menagerie seems rather curious about its paper counterpart- Ken Liu's The Paper Menagerie is a brilliant book of short stories by one of the finest writers of our generation #sundayrecommendation

My Brilliant Friend is brilliant indeed. This book does not do any of the complicated zigzags of successful storytelling but is an arrow that flies parallel to the ground and hits at the heart of all human emotion. #mustread

Done with Hitman Anders but as much as I loved The Hundred Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out Of The Window And Disappeared- this one though humorous enough was a bit of a disappointment. #bookwormproblems #ABookADayKeepsIdiotsAtBay

I ended up reading When I Hit You over the weekend and I could not put it down. A lyrical, compelling read. #WhenIHitYou #MustRead

A sublime book filled with subtle humour within a moving tale of culture, dignity and duty. I now want to see the movie as I am curious to see how it would translate into another medium #mustread #theremainsoftheday

A cookbook as gorgeous as the title suggests- I am trying out the spicy mince in capsicum sleeve today. Wish me luck @shvethajaishankar !

Jet lag,when you reach your destination,unpack and discover that along with a pair of socks you have also left your circadian clock behind-Don't fret, read instead:) #mustread #mrpenumbras24hourbookstore