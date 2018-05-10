Takes A Lot Of Guts To Come Out And Speak: Alia Bhatt On Why #MeToo Never Took Off In Bollywood

While the #MeToo Movement has caused quite a revolution in the world, many have questioned why Bollywood remains devoid of it. It’s not that the concerning issue of sexual harassment doesn’t exist here, but the film industry has kept mum on it until recently when Alia Bhatt gave an interview and replied to the question on #MeToo movement.

“There’s a very big misconception that if you’ve been sexually assaulted or exploited molested or in any way, with the kind of culture we come from, there’s a certain sense that it becomes your fault. I am saying this because I have played a similar role in my movie Highway. The girl also thinks-Where will I go after this? Who is going marry me? How will people look at me?”

Alia Bhatt further said, “In the small towns especially, there are number of hospitals and medical bodies. Recently I have a conversation about this with someone, so I am saying that the people are not aware about the correct procedure to be followed after a girl has been inflicted either with rape or any sexual abuse. The hospitals are also not following procedures correctly after a girl has been inflicted with sexual abuse.”

“It takes a lot of guts to come out and speak about it in front of others and first the girl needs to know that it’s not her fault and nothing is going to happen to her,” she added.

Currently, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are busy in the promotional activities of their upcoming movie Raazi, directed by Meghana Gulzar.