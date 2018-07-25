Tahira Safdar Becomes Pakistan’s First Woman High Court Chief Justice

Tahira Safdar became Pakistan’s first-ever woman chief justice of a high court on Tuesday. She was named as the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Nisar was at an event to launch a book by Justice (retired) Fakhrun Nisa where he, according to Hindustan Times, said that he was trying to right a wrong by elevating Justice Tahira as the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court.

“Today I am trying to right that wrong — as that was an injustice done to women and not just an individual — and nominate Justice Tahira Safdar as the first-ever female high court chief justice in Pakistan,” Nisar said.

Justice Safdar will take charge of her new role following the retirement of incumbent Balochistan high court Chief Justice Mohammad Noor Muskanzai, who attains superannuation on August 31.

Sixty-one-year-old Safdar belongs to Quetta and is the daughter of renowned lawyer Syed Imtiaz Hussain Baqri Hanafi. Becoming the first woman chief justice of high court is not the only first in Safdar’s journey. She had made history in the year 1982 when she became the first woman civil judge in Balochistan.

Justice Tahira is also currently a member of the three-judge special court conducting the trial of former president Pervez Musharraf for committing treason by proclaiming a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.