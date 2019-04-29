Tahira Kashyap On Undergoing A Tremendous Change Mentally And Physically After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Since then, she has embarked on the journey of recovery and has been an example of unmatchable strength and willpower as she underwent chemotherapy. Recently, she has shared her pictures taken during the course of her illness and how her illness helped her discover self-love.

“WARNING!! Before you swipe left, some pictures might not go down too well with your palette. But I am hoping there is a change in the perception of that one perfect flavour that we have always had. The last couple of months have been an extreme case of metamorphosis for me. And I am not categorizing it whether it was from a caterpillar to a butterfly phase or vice versa. I could be the larva or the pupa or any other intermediate stage as each phase is unique and special. But there is a deep sense of acceptance when it comes to the life cycle of this creature,” she writes in her post.

She shares that she has “undergone a tremendous change mentally and physically”. “From my obsession with long hair, associating beauty with Rapunzel tresses, and hiding most of the time behind my hair (as I felt secure, lest my crooked nose, or freckles or pimples or simply not so chiseled face isn’t exposed) to losing my hair, wearing extensions and a cap, going bald to now a short crop. I am enjoying every phase because somehow with hair I lost my insecurity, my stupid notion of beauty and my complexes.”

“I don’t know whether I’ll keep long hair or not, in either case, I am not going to hide my face. I don’t claim to have refined beauty, but I have changed my own mindset and my biggest victory is changing the mindset and perception of my 7 year-old-son, the next generation,” she writes.

She mentioned that earlier her son used to put a cap on her bald head whenever his friends came but she succeeded in changing his mentality so that now he proudly introduces her. “I feel I am a part of a change. This post is dedicated to women of all shapes and sizes and to all those posts I get when they fret losing their hair during or after chemotherapy. You are beautiful now and always,” she adds.

