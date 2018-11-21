Taboo Around Menstruation Claims A Young Girl’s Life In Tamil Nadu

A poor family in Tamil Nadu recently paid the price of the deep, undying stigma against menstruation in India. As Cyclone Gaja hit seven districts of Tamil Nadu on November 16, the small family of Selvaraj at Anaikaadu village near Pattukottai was hit by yet another kind of tragedy.

Selvaraj’s, 14-year-old daughter S. Vijaya, was staying all alone in a hut nearby (as she was having her first period cycle) when the cyclone hit their district. The girl died after a coconut tree fell on her hut. The body was recovered in the early hours of November 17.

“It was evident that Vijaya was petrified, she had tried to scream and attract attention, but the cyclonic winds drowned her voice. It took several hours for the family to retrieve the body from beneath the tree. They managed to conduct the funeral with very little help,” a local journalist said in an interaction with The Wire.

Putting the blame on the taboo around menstruation and discriminative practices against menstruating women, writer and activist Salma said, “Denial of entry into Sabarimala is a manifestation of this belief that women are impure when menstruating. Across Tamil Nadu, I have seen women kept alone under dire conditions during such times. It is terrible and cuts across caste, religion and class differences. But well, as Vijaya shows, victims most vulnerable to such taboos are from the lowest strata of the society.”

Documentary filmmaker, Geetha Elangovan, who has made a film on menstruation called Maadhavidaai also talked about how menstruating women in many parts of India are treated as “untouchables.” She said, “In cities, women are made to sit in an isolated spot inside the house. They are not supposed to go around. In rural areas, there are separate huts or houses where they should go and stay.”

“When I spoke to several young women for my film, they told me it was deeply humiliating that the entire village would actually know when they are menstruating. Apart from many hazards such practices pose, women cannot even discuss their health issues. If they miss a period and don’t go into the hut at around the stipulated period, it sets tongues wagging. Some young women told me they would go to the hut even when they missed a period just so the village would not talk about them,” Geetha added.

H/T: The Wire