Taapsee Gives A Festive Spin To Casual Wear With Her Eccentric Wardrobe Choices

In the past few years, not only has Taapsee Pannu risen as a phenomenal actor but she has also set some cool, quirky, eccentric, and funky fashion standards. Matching with her style goals is her perfectly-set permed hair and a sparkling smile.

The actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Manmarziyaan, has been upping her fashion game with each outfit. In fact, she shows us the perfect way of giving a fresh spin to our festive/ethnic looks.

By sporting an intricate work jacket over a cutesy skirt or an androgynous jacket over a quintessential kurta or pairing shirts and denim with a printed dungaree and a kurta, Taapsee, styled by Devki B, is our new fun and fashionable icon.

Check out her eye-popping, pop-tastic, and extremely fun outfits from the Manmarziyaan promotions that you’d definitely want to steal.

