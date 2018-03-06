T.B. Survivor Nandita Venkatesan On Wanting To Be The Help For Others That She Did Not Get

Nandita Venkatesan is a bona fide survivor in the sense that she has twice defeated a disease like TB that leaves even the strongest shattered.

Right when kids Nandita’s age were embarking on a new phase of life by starting college, Nandita suffered her first bout of TB for which she underwent a 14-month-long treatment that affected her college life to a great deal. Just when things started looking up for her post her treatment TB again reared its ugly head in Nandita’s life and with even worse impact as she went through six surgeries and two years of bed rest. If this wasn’t jarring enough, Nandita lost her hearing ability owing to a medicinal side effect.

Nandita, however, proved to be more stubborn than TB as she bounced back to life, got back to her feet and also resolved to help others like her so that they don’t have to go through the same level of mental trauma that she went through.

Nandita has learnt to love herself by doing small things like getting a picture clicked by a professional photographer

She describes herself as “Sugar, spice and everything in between” and, trust me, she lives by it. She is warm, bubbly, and compassionate and as you talk to her a feeling of respect starts building almost instantly. Talking to her leaves you with a haunting awareness of things like being able to watch TV, listening to music or even the ability to carry out a normal conversation that we take for granted on a daily basis. She is almost my age but just by talking to her you will know that she has lived twice the life through her experiences.

The real life super girl is on a mission to inspire many by her example

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

If it does not make you uncomfortable, would you like to share your journey through the disease with us?

It all started in 2007 when I was diagnosed with TB for the first time. While first time was no cakewalk in itself, the second time when I was diagnosed with TB in 2013 was even worse. When I got it for the first time I went to college and the education remained my escape. It came as a big shocker when despite a hundred percent assurance from the doctors that this would never come back it did return. I felt like the first time was just a prelude to the big villain that came for the second time with a bigger vengeance. I was out of work and doing absolutely nothing for four years and the people weren’t friendly either.

What are you now doing to break the stigma around TB?

I looked at my experience in a larger context as I thought Yeh sirf mere saath nahi ho sakta because India has the largest number of TB cases in the world. The same thought led me to extend my support to those in need and now I am working on different levels to eliminate the stigma.

The grass root level, of course, involves helping and guiding patients who reach out to me. A lot of people message me on Facebook seeking help. There are girls asking questions like should I tell about my disease to my boyfriend or would TB affect my reproductive ability. People don’t know what to do and my advice is always to fight back and go ahead. Secondly, I also extend my help by sharing my story on different platforms.

Why does this stigma exist?

There is not much information and loads of misinformation around TB. I had TB in my stomach that doesn’t even spread, it is the one in lungs that spreads through coughing. But since there is no awareness it is automatically deciphered that if it is TB then it is infectious. The stigma gets even starker if you are a girl as people get concerned about things like iski shaadi kaise hogi. Even my doctor asked me not to tell anybody about it.

What is your one personal achievement that you are really proud of?

It would be receiving the ICICI Advantage Woman Award. I made it on spot 3 out of the 25 women who were awarded in total, the selection of whom was again done from a set of 19,000 entries. Considering that I competed with some really exceptional women, I feel that it was a pretty big achievement.

Nandita receiving the ICICI Advantage Woman Award from Vidya Balan

How did it all happen? Tell me more about it.

My dad is an account holder with ICICI and that is how he received a call for entries mail. He forwarded it to me with a cryptic ‘Please act, if you wish…’ I was like no, that’s impossible! I imagined the level of competition and kind of just dropped the idea. It somehow happened that I ended up registering for it just before the closing date for the competition. To my surprise, they appreciated how I was multitasking things as I was juggling my job and the awareness drive and ended up awarding me for the same.

What do you think are the lapses in the medical facilities of our country that need to be taken care of?

I faced the brunt of bad medical facilities. Treatment for TB in India is very expensive, unlike other countries. Even insurance doesn’t help you after a point. For a country with such a high rate of TB cases, the medical facilities are either very poor as in the case of government hospitals or very expensive as in the case of private hospitals. I mean it’s my basic right to be healthy. How can you not give it to me? Countries like Russia and South Africa have an equal TB burden as India but then they also have advanced medical facilities to combat it, unlike us.

What kept you motivated throughout the relapse? Was it more difficult when it happened for the second time?

I wasn’t always as cheerful as I sound to you right now. I was very close to ending my life when at the young age of 23 all my dreams came crashing down. But gradually I started finding motivation in small victories. It happened with small things like I started eating something new, then I started working. But the biggest motivation came when I resumed dancing, which helped me a lot.

A picture of Nandita performing with her group

How did dance help you?

Dance made me realize that I am still worth something.

Tell me more about your passion for dance and how did you adapt it to your lifestyle after TB and its aftermath?

So I am a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and I have been learning from the age of 7. I have always revered dancing as an expression of my soul and earlier it was quite a frequent sight to see me dancing to MTV songs in my free time. The day I realized that I can’t dance because I have lost my hearing I felt like one half of my soul was taken away from me. I eventually read up on the internet that there were many foreign dancers who were performing despite their disabilities and that inspired me. Then with the help of my dance teacher, I enrolled myself for special training. I can’t perform a solo anymore but I can perform with 2-3 people or more.

Nandita striking a graceful Bharatnatyam pose

Let’s talk about the acceptance phase when you made peace with the disease.

I started working just two months after getting cured. That is when the acceptance part came in. My disability was worse than the disease itself. While the disease got cured, the disability which was permanent became a cruel reminder of all the pain that I had been through.

I realized that I can’t watch TV or listen to the radio like other people but I also realized that I can’t live in self-pity and I have to move on and go out and work. I didn’t want to be one of those people who stop working after a life-altering setback. My parents had spent 60 lakhs on my treatment and also had to sell off their house for the same. Their years of hard work went away in just a couple of years of my treatment and thus financial independence became very important for me. So I accepted my condition, came out of self-pity, went out and faced things.

What drove you to help others like you?

I went through a lot at a very young age because I didn’t have the example of somebody like me. I didn’t want anyone to go through what I had gone through as I had to sacrifice my college life and I even lost my hearing. I wanted people to say ya, she has done it and so can I!

Nandita wants to be the help that she never got.

What would be your message to people struggling with TB?

I will say your battle is not going to be easy or smooth. But I can promise that you will emerge as a more well-rounded person once the storm has passed. Face it courageously and you will realize that if you can face this then you can face anything in life. Also, just hang in there!

Tell me about your job at Economic Times. How difficult was it to resume your work life?

I joined ET in mid-2016 after a four-year-long gap. It was a rather different kind of job interview. As we could not go ahead with a regular face to face interview, my boss was considerate enough to write the questions on paper as I answered them. I am the only person with a disability at my workplace and just like for me, it is a new thing for them too.

How did you regain confidence after years of bed rest and setbacks?

The thought that I have come this far, I can’t give up now is what made me regain my confidence. I couldn’t give up after seven to nine years of absolute horror. I thought that I should try helping as many people as I could. Financial independence was crucial for me as my parents had spent all of their life savings in my treatment and my job at ET helped me with that. I wanted to convert my disability into ability and the same driving force helped me regain my confidence.

What do you see yourself achieving in the next five years?

My immediate goal is to study more and pursue my masters, probably from somewhere abroad. I am not planning anything beyond that because I had planned a lot about my life and that planning did not help me at all. So I am resetting my goals now. Now I want to study abroad, come back to India and increase my awareness initiative. I want to reach out to more patients. I want to be the help that I did not get when I needed it the most.